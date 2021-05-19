MADISON — Cheerleading is something that seemed like a natural progression for Lyric Speer and Halee White.
The Scott High students, who both carry weighted, post-4.0 GPAs in the classroom and have achieved honors for their dedication to their studies beyond their passion for cheering, have also experienced five all-star national championships in 2021 alone in their sport.
“Lyric and Halee are the epitome of what student-athletes should be. As the label student-athlete implies, academics come before athletics, and both of those young ladies certainly put their educational endeavors at the forefront of their lives,” said Scott High Principal Jacob Messer, Ph.D. “They challenge themselves by taking rigorous courses and they excel in those courses. They also demonstrate an equal commitment to excellence as cheerleaders, and their accomplishments in that sport are amazing. They represent Scott High School well academically and athletically, and that makes me very proud of them.”
The duo compete for Famous Superstars in Charleston. White, a junior, cheers on Vanity Large Senior Level 5 and is a member of GOLD — the only XS co-ed worlds team in West Virginia.
Freshman Speer cheers for Vanity Large Senior Level 5 co-ed and for Karma, Small Senior All Girl Level 4.
White began her competitive career as a gymnast at a young age but began cheering in fifth grade.
“In my freshman year, I tried out (in Charleston) and I was on three teams that year,” White said.
One of the teams she competed on took fourth place at the D2 Summit, which boasts national competition. She also competed on the Diamonds team, which is a level 3, and filled in for the GOLD team.
“It was very different from high school cheer to all-star cheer because they (competitors) came from all around the world,” she added.
White said she has an interest in cheering at the collegiate level.
“The criteria for colleges is way different than high school and that is why I focused more on all-stars is because it is basically the same as college cheer. I want to go to Coastal Carolina. They have a good marine biology program and that is what I am moving toward.”
White said her strengths in cheering lie in her skills as a “base.”
“We are the ones who hold the ‘flyer’ and I am the main base which forms a platform for the flyer to stand on,” she said. “I also do well with jumps like toe touches and hurdlers. This year I am under the point flyer, which is the flyer up front.”
The athlete participated in basketball in elementary school, but it didn’t last long.
“I was in gymnastics as well and would miss basketball for national competitions,” she said.
White added that competing and training in Charleston has been beneficial to her and that being exposed to interesting people is part of the experience.
“It is basically a family of people who come from places hours away and we come together for a common goal,” she said. “It is a very good program.”
White and Speer have become closer as friends through their all-star cheer experience.
They train together and enjoy social time outside of cheering.
“I will go and get and we practice tumbling on the football field or we’ll go eat and I like being there for her,” she said. “We’ve become really good friends.”
She said her friend is very talented.
“Lyric is very determined to be better and she doesn’t lack in anything,” she said. “She has all of the physical skills and her personality is very spirited. She is the secondary base and she is very good at that and tumbling, in particular.”
White explained the relationship between gymnastics and cheerleading.
“If you don’t have the strength to lift a person, the ability to flip your body around and generate power in other ways is important and I think that is one of the reasons it helps,” she said.
Academically, White is enjoying her anatomy class and the instruction of the teacher, Madhavi Amaravadi.
“She knows how to teach and how to reach students and she makes it interesting,” White said. “I really enjoy her class. Her teaching style really connects with me.”
Going into her senior year, the student-athlete has taken dual-credit courses since she was a freshman and will benefit from that entering her college years. She’ll enter her final year of high school with 21 of those hours completed. She looks to begin college as a sophomore.
White is a member of the National Honor Society and has attended multiple honors banquets since elementary school.
“I work hard and I do put my education before athletics,” she said. “Education gets you what you need in life. It is challenging to do both. My parents inspire me and my dad is a business owner and I look up to them. My mom was a college math professor and I want to strive in everything I can and prove to myself that I can do it.”
Halee is the daughter of Christopher White and Denise White.
She credits her coaches with impacting her life in a positive way. Brian Gravely and Ashley Jones have left a mark on her life, according to White.
“They know how to impact me positively through encouragement and letting you know what you need to work on and strive for to continue to grow and get better,” she said. “They know how to be there and they understand how to prepare you for what is ahead. They are great people who help prepare you for life.”
Lyric Speer’s cheering experience began with the local youth football league and the Danville Panthers and Madison Colts. She cheered at Brookview Elementary School and Madison Middle School and then all-stars.
“I was in the sixth grade when I started at (Famous Superstars) and all of the older kids were going off to college and cheering at amazing schools and it was inspiring to see,” she said.
She said her schedule is grueling, but she enjoys the challenge and balance of school and cheering.
“This week I will practice all seven days and we are close like a family because we are together so much,” she said. “I think it makes you more responsible because you have to juggle schoolwork and what we do for two teams as well. Our coaches are always making sure that our schoolwork comes before everything else.”
She said that exposure to older peers provides a perfect opportunity for growth.
“I cheer with a couple of girls who cheer for Marshall and one for Morehead and one for Coastal Carolina so they set great examples for us. I’m not sure I’ll cheer in college because of what I want to major in. It definitely shows us what is possible in balancing cheer and academics.”
Biomedical engineering is on Speer’s radar for college studies.
“I want to pursue a medicine path,” she said. “I want to design prosthetic tendons and ligaments. I want to help people with these issues and provide affordable options that can put people back to work or the sport that they love.”
Her parents Doug Speer, Jenn Thompson and step-father Jeremy Thompson and step-mother Lori Speer have provided a collective support system for the student-athlete.
“They are amazing at the whole co-parenting thing,” she said. “I have all four parents at every event. My dad and stepmom live in Arkansas and they fly in for every competition or honor banquets. All four of my parents go together and it is amazing.”
Speer said her focus on her education comes from her parents.
“My parents have taught me that everything else can fade away but your education is something you’ll always have,” she said. “I’m pretty self-driven and that is why I have done so well with remote learning (through the pandemic). I’m ready for in-person school on a regular basis next year. My parents have made it clear that if I slip academically, any other extra thing that I do will be gone so I work really hard to show everyone that I am capable of handling it all.”
Speer believes her drive is her most positive attribute in the classroom and when she is competing in cheer competitions across the country.
“I think I am very self-motivated and I am really focused on being a great teammate,” she said. “I like being a motivator and bringing people together.”
Both Speer and White have said that COVID-19 protocols have been challenging, but they’ve managed to keep a routine that saw them getting work in on their own.
“I look forward to being in class with real, live teachers next year,” said Speer with a laugh. “I’m excited to be a normal high school student and go to football games and baseball games and to hand my work to an actual person and get feedback from that actual person.”
She added, “The gym is really the only normalcy we have had this past year and most of our team is doing virtual school and it’s really the only thing any of us get to do. We’ve given up really being around anyone not on our team because we didn’t want to risk exposing each other. So we’ve all missed so much this year for each other.”
She looks to take dual-credit work to college with her as well. On the cheer side, she is proud that one of her teams earned the “Sportsmanship Award” in January.
Her mother Jenn Thompson worked in New York and Texas during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic as a “COVID-19 traveler” and her daughter said she is very proud of the work she was doing.
“We won a big competition and she was in Texas working in an ER at the border,” she said. “I just felt proud of what she was doing. That was all I could really think about.”
She also spoke about her coaches, Gravely and Jones.
“They were basically another set of parents for me this year,” she said. “They are an incredible influence and I’m very thankful for all they do.”
This season, White and Speer’s Vanity team has earned the following distinctions:
Cheer Derby Cincinnati National Championships- L4/5
- Grand Champion, National Champion, Best Choreography
- Spirit of Hope National Championship — National Champion
- ATC — National Champion
- Cheer Derby Louisville Grand National Championships- L
5/6
- Grand Champion, Level 5 National Champion, Sportsmanship Award
- CheerSport Nationals Atlanta — 2nd Place
- American Cheer Power Columbus — 2nd Place
At press time, both White and Speer were competing at the D2 Summit competition at Walt Disney World Resort’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex May 13-15. The event serves as the most prestigious competition for all-star cheerleading levels 1-5.
For more information on Famous Superstars, visit famoussuperstars.com.