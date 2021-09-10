HUNTINGTON — Sixteen classrooms in Cabell County were without a teacher Thursday, and no substitute was there to take their place.
It’s a daily struggle, as one school official put it, to get the number of substitute employees the district needs on a daily basis into the school buildings to cover for employees who are absent from instruction that day.
Whether it’s due to a required quarantine, personal reasons or otherwise, the district is dealing with a shortage of substitute employees, sometimes being forced to operate while understaffed.
“We have close to 200 (substitutes) that have already taken jobs this year, so it’s a good number, but not all substitutes can work every day and some only work in certain buildings that are close to them,” said Tim Hardesty, deputy superintendent over operations and support.
There are approximately 100 other substitutes on the county’s list who have not taken jobs this year, some who Hardesty said are former teachers who have retired and are hesitant to re-enter school buildings as COVID-19 case numbers and quarantines surge across the region.
The result is classrooms that don’t get substitutes for that day, which isn’t an ideal situation for anyone involved. It’s one that isn’t impossible to manage, he said, but involves sacrifice from other teachers in the building.
“We have a system in place in all of our schools that we’ve done for years, which is teacher-for-teacher coverage,” Hardesty said. “What that means is a teacher can give up their planning period to go cover a classroom. That way none of the students miss instruction for that day.”
Those teachers who give up their planning period are compensated for it, he added, since they still need that time to prepare for instruction in their own classrooms, even if it means doing it on their own time.
Earlier this week, a substitute bus driver could not be found for a Tuesday morning run, which resulted in some students arriving to class late at Cabell Midland High School as one bus went back to cover that route after its usual run that morning.
The substitute list is for all positions, professional and service, including teachers, secretaries, custodians, cooks and bus drivers. The district is actively interviewing for these positions as it attempts to replenish a sub list from which it hired to fill full-time positions this school year using federal stimulus money.
“It’s a tough balance to have the right number of substitutes in place because you want to be able to offer enough work for them for it to be a viable income for them. If you have too many and they don’t get work, then they move on to something else or to another county,” Hardesty said.
Those interested in applying for substitute positions are able to do so through the district’s website by clicking on the “jobs” tab.