RUSSELL, Ky. — The race was virtual, but the money raised is real.
The 2021 Run By The River, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, raised $4,500 for scholarships and other projects that will directly impact children in Greenup County.
For the second year in a row the event was a virtual race due to limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the situation limited the number of runners, it opened the races to international participants.
Runners participated in 5K and 10K runs and a 5K walk and ranged in age from 7 to 84 years old. Following are the top runners in each division:
10K Men: Wade Napier, Powhatan, Va., 55:20; David Duncan, Ashland, 1:03:50; Larry Butler, Nicholasville, Ky. NR.
10K Women: Elizabeth Brewer, Catlettsburg, 1:03:50; Sarah Duzan, Wheelersburg, 1:08:13; Wendy Burge, Olive Hill, 1:22:42.
5K Men: Randall Watts, Garner, 23:27; John Ramey, Avon, Ind., 26:15; Aiden Rucker, Altamonte Springs, Fla. 27:35; Ron Simpson, Russell, 29:37; Dylan Ball, Greenup, 42:08; Charlie Linhart, Tampa, Fla., 48:00; Tom Linhart, Tampa, Fla., 54:00; Scott Hill, Wurtland, NR; Leo McMillen, Lexington, NR.
5K Women: Sarah Browning, Altamonte Springs, Fla., 27:30; Kelly Napier, Powhatan, Va., 28:14; Lynn Bozarth, Catlettsburg, 32:06; Julie Linhart, Tampa, Fla., 48:00; Katie Linhart, Tampa, Fla., 54:00.
5K Walkers: Kim Limer, St. Petersburg, Fla., 53:26; Steve Limer, St. Petersburg, Fla., 53:26; Ron Fraley, Ashland, 59:48; Allyson Napier, Powhatan, Va., 1:05:00; Alayna Napier, Powhatan, Va., 1:05:00; Mark Russell, Quincy, 1:11:41; Meagan Russell, Quincy, 1:11:45; Michelle Hill, Wurtland, NR; Lisa Henderson, Flatwoods, NR; Jerry Henderson, Flatwoods, NR.