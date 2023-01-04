LOGAN — The Ripley Lady Vikings extended their undefeated streak to 8-0 after a 13-point win over the Logan Wildcats on Dec. 28 at Willie Akers Arena.
Logan seemingly stayed with the Vikings all night, but a 12-0 fourth quarter run helped propel the Vikings to a 44-31 victory.
Ripley would have three players reach double digits on the night in scoring. McKenna Hall led the way with 17-points, Abby Eastman with 13, and Sophie Nichols had 11. Autumn Adkins of the Wildcats would be the only player for Logan with double figures with 12-points.
The first quarter saw Ripley take off after an and one play from McKenna Hall that gave the Vikings a quick three-point lead. Logan quickly answered back with a Bam Mosbey rebound that went back up for a score. Ripley would go on a 6-0 run midway through the first, but Logan would eventually find some momentum and get within two from a buzzer beating three pointer from Addyson Amick making it a 15-13 game heading into the second.
Logan was able to snatch the lead early in the second quarter with a three pointer from Natalie Blankenship giving them a one-point edge over the Vikings. A trip to the foul line ensued for the Wildcats after a turnover from the Vikings and Blankenship hit one giving the Wildcats their biggest and only lead of the night at 17-15. Ripley would battle back and tie things up heading into halftime at 20-20.
Mosbey kept the Wildcats in the mix for the majority of the first half with her offensive rebounding efforts and her ability to poke the ball back out to a Wildcat on the perimeter.
Ripley would hold the Lady Wildcats scoreless for the first three minutes of the third quarter and take a five-point lead with less than five minutes left to go. Logan would only score two points heading into the fourth and final quarter.
The Lady Vikings would eventually outscore the Wildcats 14-9 in the fourth quarter and refused to allow Logan any chance once they had stretched their lead. Ripley would cement this game with a 12-0 run with less than two minutes left to play. The Lady Vikings also bolstered their defensive efforts in the second half and only allowed five points until the 43-second mark in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats were just too far behind to make any ground for a comeback. Logan only managed to hit 4-of-20 shots in their last two quarters of play.
Head Coach Kevin Gertz and his Wildcats now sit at 4-4 on the year and will be heading to Winfield on Jan. 3 for a battle with the Lady Generals. They will then cap off their week with a home game against North Marion on Jan. 7.
As for the perfect Lady Vikings, they will take on Ravenswood in an away game on Jan. 4 and then play the Lady Pioneers in Wayne on Jan. 6.
Score by quarters
LHS: 13 7 2 9 — 31
RHS: 15 5 10 14 — 44
Scoring Stats
LHS: A. Adkins 12, N. Blankenship 9, A. Amick 6, H. Crouse 2, B. Mosbey 2
RHS: M. Hall 17, A. Easton 13, S. Nichols 11, E. Ryan 3