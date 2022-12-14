Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — Mingo County Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Leasha Johnson appeared before the commission to discuss an upcoming project with the Friends of the Tug Fork River.

Johnson asked the commission to approve the transfer of two county-owned properties at Borderland to the authority. These types of land transfers in that area are not uncommon.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

