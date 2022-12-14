WILLIAMSON — Mingo County Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Leasha Johnson appeared before the commission to discuss an upcoming project with the Friends of the Tug Fork River.
Johnson asked the commission to approve the transfer of two county-owned properties at Borderland to the authority. These types of land transfers in that area are not uncommon.
Johnson said the two properties are within the floodplain and cannot have permanent structures constructed on them, so it makes them perfect area to lease for the project the Friends of the Tug Fork River has in mind. The group plans to create a river access point in the area.
“Since 2019, they have removed over 8,700 tires from the Tug River from Matewan to Kermit,” Johnson said. “They have a really good vision for the cleanup of the river. And that vision is not just focused on the river as a recreational asset. They are concerned about environmental impacts of the river and hope to pursue an EPA watershed grant to address trash and sewage issues with the river.”
Johnson said that over the next year the group will be obtaining engineering and environmental impact studies. Also during that time, the authority will work to identify the prior owners of the two properties to allow them the first option of purchasing the property as required by law.
Each property is just under one acre in size. Johnson said the access points would be of benefit not only for tourism and recreation, but also to first responders who do not have enough access points readily available to the river when needed for rescues.
“The boat ramp the Friends of the Tug Fork River want to build is elaborate and will include a concrete boat ramp,” Johnson said. “It will be pretty costly, but it will be very, very well done. The advantage to us is that the Tug River is an incredible recreation area, and this ramp will also provide access for emergency services and swift water rescue units.”
The commission agreed to transfer the plots to the authority for potential development by the Friends of the Tug Fork River.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.