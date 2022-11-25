Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

IMG_20221114_111414891_HDR.jpg

Anita Quisenberry of Ensee Homemakers in Lawrence County has been named regional Homemaker of the Year by the Ohio Homemakers.

 Submitted photo

Anita Quisenberry of Ensee Homemakers in Lawrence County has been named regional Homemaker of the Year by the Ohio Homemakers.

Quisenberry has been a member of homemakers for at least 37 years. During this time, she has held numerous local, county, district, and state offices. She has served as Ensee president for many years, as well as secretary several times. She held the county office of president of council and public relations. In the southern district, she has served as director.

