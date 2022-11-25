Anita Quisenberry of Ensee Homemakers in Lawrence County has been named regional Homemaker of the Year by the Ohio Homemakers.
Quisenberry has been a member of homemakers for at least 37 years. During this time, she has held numerous local, county, district, and state offices. She has served as Ensee president for many years, as well as secretary several times. She held the county office of president of council and public relations. In the southern district, she has served as director.
As president of Ensee, she encouraged the ladies to make message kits for a nursing home, and baskets of goodies for another nursing home.
She helped with making blankets for Lilly’s Place, the first home for babies with neonatal opioid withdrawal, which were well received. Prayer shawls for the local hospice house were given to grieving family members, and she participated with the county in making and raffling quilts to help raise money for the backpack program for local schools.
During her term as president of the Ensee Homemakers, membership has almost tripled.
Quisenberry grew up with seven older siblings in rural Ashland, Kentucky. As a child, she was a member of a local 4-H club where she learned basic skills in sewing, canning and animal care.
As a young adult, she met Richard Quisenberry, who later became her husband. During their 65 years of marriage, they became parents of two children who, in turn, blessed them with two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Quisenberry’s hobbies include sewing, quilting, cross stitch, card creation and candle making.
“She is a constant encouragement to all who know her. When sick, or grieving, you will always find a beautiful card in your mailbox from our one and only Anita Quisenberry,” Carol Wright, president of the Lawrence County Homemakers, said in a news release.
The local and county clubs are affiliates of the Ohio Homemakers and Community Education, a recognized, respected organization that exercises a positive influence in strengthening families and individuals through education to become productive, happy members of their communities. Their mission statement is “Ohio Homemakers and Community Education is comprised of volunteers working together to strengthen individuals, families, and communities through education, leadership development, and social interaction.” Learn more a https://www.ohiohce.org/about-us.html.