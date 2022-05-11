HUNTINGTON — A Putnam County contractor was sentenced to federal prison time after he was convicted of fraud charges.
Robert Jones, 52, of Hurricane, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated identity theft in relation to defrauding a local bank and two elderly residents in the southern district of West Virginia.
He was sentenced this week to serve four years in federal prison, followed by three years’ supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution.
He also has pending state charges in Jackson, Lewis, Lincoln and Putnam counties in additional fraud schemes. According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Jones admitted that an elderly female from Clendenin, West Virginia, hired him to do mold remediation and other handyman services at a Kanawha County property that belonged to another elderly woman.
Jones admitted that he obtained blank checks belonging to the elderly homeowner and forged the signature of the woman who hired him. He wrote himself checks in this manner multiple times, in amounts payable of $7,000 and $8,500.
Jones then deposited these falsified checks at the Hurricane branch of a local bank, where he had a checking account. Jones admitted that neither woman was aware that he used their personal identifiers in his efforts to obtain money from the bank.
