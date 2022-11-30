Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Virus Outbreak China iPhone-Factory

In this photo taken from video footage and released by Hangpai Xingyang, people with suitcases and bags are seen leaving from a Foxconn compound in Zhengzhou in central China’s Henan Province on Oct. 29. Employees at the world’s biggest Apple iPhone factory have been beaten and detained in protests over contract disputes amid anti-virus controls, according to employees and videos posted on social media Wednesday.

 Hangpai Xingyang | The Associated Press

BEIJING — Police beat workers protesting conditions at the world’s biggest factory for the Apple iPhone, whose latest model is delayed because anti-COVID measures crimp China’s manufacturing of affordable high technology for the world.

Foxconn, a contract assembler that makes the global smartphone industry possible, didn’t have enough workers to make the new iPhone 14. Around China, laborers are housed in “closed loops” of dorms isolated from the general population, making it harder to recruit the workers.

Recommended for you