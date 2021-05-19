CHARLESTON — Could there be another significant change coming for high school basketball in West Virginia?
Earlier this week, the National Federation of State High School Associations said it’s allowing individual state associations to adopt a 35-second shot clock in boys and girls basketball starting with the 2022-23 season. A second proposal to mandate a national rule for a shot clock was not approved.
The NFHS said the move was to encourage standardization among states, since eight states use a shot clock — California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington. Those states, however, pay a penalty for doing so, since they had to forfeit their seats on the NFHS basketball rules committee.
That bit of news started the wheels turning in West Virginia, which recently completed its first-ever state tournaments that crowned four champions instead of three, as had been done since 1959.
Bernie Dolan, executive director of the Secondary School Activities Commission, said that Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed was going to gather the state’s basketball committee to bounce around the idea. The 18-member committee consists of 16 coaches and two athletic directors.
Almost immediately, opinions on the topic began to dribble across social media platforms in our state and coaches spoke up on either side of the discussion with HD Media.
Strategies
“I think I’m for it,” said Allen Osborne, the veteran boys coach of 40-plus seasons at Poca. “To be honest, it really helps the defense — you’ve only got to play defense for 35 seconds. If you go back and check the NCAA (statistics) for when they put the shot clock in, it puts more pressure on offenses to shoot quicker, and a lot of times those were bad shots.
“I’d love to see it. I think it’s eventually going to come, maybe before I get out of coaching. But I don’t want it to go below 35 seconds. High school kids are not as skilled as college kids.”
One state boys coach who’s had some experience with a shot clock is Morgantown’s David Tallman, who previously coached in Maryland, one of the states that already employs the rule.
“I’m a big fan of it,” Tallman said. “When I first got there (to Maryland), we didn’t use it, but then we adopted it halfway through my time there. It didn’t change much more than maybe a couple possessions a game. Obviously, it kept people from holding the ball.
“People who pay $5 for a game want to watch basketball and not someone taking the air out of the ball. It’s not going to change the game at all — maybe at the end of the quarter or things like that. It does change some strategy, but most of the things it does are positive and it keeps people from holding the ball. It doesn’t necessarily change the flow of the game.”
Other coaches, though, were more passionate against the idea, such as Rick Greene of Class AAAA boys champion George Washington, who’s been at the program in Charleston’s South Hills for 28 years.
“I am 100% against it,” Greene said. “I don’t even think we should debate it. The game is set up to be played different ways. You can play through your guards, you can play through your big guys. You can pressure if you want, you can play half-court. That’s the beauty of the game. It allows a coach to do what’s best to help his kids be successful.
“Why do we want to have a major change in the game? The game’s great the way it is. If you’re not careful, you’re going to get the NBA game. Eventually, all you’ll have time to do is get a shot up, and it turns into AAU basketball. Let the game take care of itself. If it’s extremely popular at all levels, why do you even need it? If I don’t want to shoot it in 35 seconds, I shouldn’t have to.”
Greene pointed to the 2012 Class AAA title game, in which his team fell 33-32 to underdog Hedgesville, which was seeded seventh in the eight-team state tournament field and third in its own section to begin the postseason. The Eagles under coach Kelly Church often employed a patient attack (some called it stalling) and used it to their advantage. After that game, there were howls of displeasure in some circles, with many people calling for a shot clock.
“People asked me after that game about how they slowed it up,” Greene said, “and asked me if I was against it. And you can go back and look it up. I said no because he gave his kids the best chance to win, the best chance to play.
“If you have a team similar to that bunch (at Hedgesville) and you’re playing against a bunch of guys who are (6-foot-6) and running around everywhere, you’ve got to do something. And the only thing a coach can do is control the tempo of the game. It gives a huge advantage to the most-talented teams, and that’s what the NBA is now. A couple passes and shoot a 3. It takes away from the whole heart of the game when you overlegislate the game.”
Greene emphasized “the uniqueness of the game.”
“In football, you’ve got so many seconds and you’ve got to snap,” Greene said. “In baseball, you’ve got to throw it. In tennis, you’ve got to serve. Soccer may be the one thing close to it. But it’s the one game where the clock doesn’t dictate how you play. I think it’s just great, and leads to different strategies, so I’m really against (the shot clock).”
Kevin Gertz, the girls basketball coach at Logan, noted that his team played a lot of games this season with a triangle-high delay offense.
“And the shot clock would have killed that,” Gertz said.
Still, he’s not totally against the idea, and points out the strategies.
“Do I like it? Yes,” he said, “because I like to play up-tempo, and we’re going to play up-tempo full-bore next year, even more so than we did this year. On the other hand, I’ve been able to take the air out of the ball.
“(The shot clock) lets you get back if you’re behind, but you’ve got to learn your two-for-ones and stuff like that — which in girls basketball most people probably don’t understand. Heck, in boys basketball they probably don’t understand it. But I’m good either way.”
Gertz sees both sides of the issue, and said he’s willing to coach either way.
“I like where we’ve been,” he said, “but I don’t mind something new. Either way, I’m OK with it. I’m not dead-set for it or against it. But it will be interesting because you will have to coach differently.
“We’ve got shot clocks (at the Logan Fieldhouse). We’ve had them for about 10 years because we’ve always had college teams come in for the Coal Classic. We had to buy them for that. If we can just get them to work.”
Running the clock
That brings up another angle of the shot clock debate. Not only would schools around West Virginia have to purchase the equipment, they’d have to determine how and where to install it and find someone qualified to operate it every game — someone familiar with the rules involved.
“Those would be the major issues,” said Will Isaacs, Winfield’s athletic director, “hurdles we would have to cross. Cost and implementation and finding a person to do it. We’re very fortunate here at Winfield because we have good people that work here for us — people who volunteer and people who will do anything you ask to help the program.
“There would be a learning curve and we’d have to figure out where to set it and how to implement it, all of that. What you have to have is consistency and competence, because that’s something that’s critical and could make a difference in a game.”
Osborne doesn’t think a shot clock would make a dramatic difference in the majority of games. That coming from a coach who’s regularly used a four-minute offense at the end of games to run clock when he has a lead.
“I think if you go back and look at those possessions,” Osborne said, “I don’t think any of them go over a minute. Most times when people hold the ball, it doesn’t last that long. But it would eliminate the stall, so that’s good. It makes a difference if there’s 50 seconds left in the game and you’re trying to get two possessions instead of one, those type things.
“I think it would be a good change. I think it’s something kids would enjoy, fans would enjoy. I know a lot of people don’t want to take strategy out of the game, but possessions rarely last more than 45 seconds even if you slow the tempo down.”