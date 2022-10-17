Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

BLOX ICON Police car 2 copy

HUNTINGTON — An Ironton man is facing charges after a fight Sunday morning in Huntington.

Huntington Police Department officers responded to reports of a fight at 2:29 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of 11th Avenue. When they arrived, officers said they saw a man walking away from the scene. Witnesses identified him as the aggressor.

Tags

Recommended for you