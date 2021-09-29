TEAYS VALLEY — Planet Fitness, one of the largest global franchisors and operators of fitness centers, began tours and its in-club membership presale on Monday, Sept. 20.
Located at 200 Liberty Square, the new gym will officially open to the public on Oct. 18.
The new and over 15,000-square-foot club features a variety of cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, a Cardio Theater filled with Flat Screen TVs, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, Black Card Spa, HydroMassage loungers, tanning beds, massage chairs and more.
“We’re excited to join the Hurricane community, offering a high-quality fitness experience where residents can build an active lifestyle at an affordable cost,” said Gary Williams, regional director at United PF Partners, the Planet Fitness franchisee group that currently operates 172 locations across 14 states. “We’re inviting locals to tour the club before our official opening to see what it’s like starting your fitness journey in the Judgement Free Zone.”
Planet Fitness representatives, along with local officials, will formally celebrate the opening of its new club in Hurricane with an all-day grand opening celebration following the club’s October opening.
