With football season in the books for Boone and Lincoln county squads, I wanted to take a look at some players to keep an eye on in the 2021-22 basketball seasons.
Let’s start with Lincoln County and a Panther and Lady Panther who caught my eye on the court with their prowess last season.
n Jackson Sanders/Lincoln County High: Senior guard Jackson Sanders is the most experienced returnee for Coach Plumley’s Panthers this season and will be expected to step into a lead role on the offensive end. In both starting and supporting roles, he averaged eight points, four rebounds, and two assists per contest last season. A legitimate perimeter threat and pest on defense, the guard hit seven treys on the way to a 25-point night to lead the Panthers to a 86-66 win over Wayne in 2020-21.
n Avery Lucas/Lincoln County High: A sharp-shooting guard for Coach Adkins’ Lady Panthers, Lucas played stellar defense while netting 11 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals per game in 2020. Lucas poured in 15 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Lewis County last season, representing why I think she’s a potential double-double machine in 2020-21.
n Landon Stone/Scott High: Stone poured in over 15 points a game in 2020-21, and I look for this senior guard to break out big time this year. I think he’s inspired by being named the Coal Valley News Offensive Player of the Year in football and tasted the playoffs with his team — in his first season on the gridiron. Look for him to perhaps duplicate that success for Coach Ballard’s Skyhawks.
n Jenna Butcher/Scott High: While Gracie Ferrell and Shea Miller will fill up the scoring column on most nights for Coach Harper’s Lady Skyhawks, I think Butcher is the motor that drives this team and I look for her to do great things in her junior season. Perhaps the team’s best ball handler, she is unquestionably their best defender and will regularly shadow their opponent’s leading scorer. The 2021 Class AA singles tennis state champion plays with a relentless fervor and court awareness. She’s a treat to watch.
n Dalton Rollo/Sherman High: Dalton Rollo is often the best pure athlete on the court. He electrifies the crowd with his dunks and high-flying drives to the bucket in games and was just a fraction of a point away from leading Boone County in scoring last year at a 16.0 ppg clip in 2020-21. Like Landon Stone at Scott, he played football for the first time in 2021 and led the entire state in interceptions across all three classes with nine. I can’t wait to see what he does this season for Coach Pauley’s Tide cagers.
Hailea Skeens/Sherman High: Coach Saunders will rely heavily on this athletic shooter who is 200 points shy of 1,000 in her career. Skeens is most known as a power hitting slugger for the softball team, but this may be her year to truly shine on the court. She averaged 15.0 ppg last season while leading her squad in rebounds as primarily a perimeter player. Skeens plays hard at whatever she does and isn’t afraid of contact in the paint. She’s tough.
n Shaun Booth/Van High: Booth averaged double-digits in scoring a year ago and led his squad on the court in multiple categories in 2020-21. The junior is a true scorer with an inside/outside game and loves contact in the lane. He plays with a chip on his shoulder, which I love. I think Booth will show up and lead his squad again in 2021-22 for Coach Gogas. Booth carries on a long tradition of great guards at Van.
n Emma Wilcox/Van High: Wilcox averaged 11.0 ppg a year ago for the Lady Bulldogs and I look for her to take a giant step forward this season as a scorer in the paint who can burn you with the mid-range jump shot. She’s not afraid to mix it up under the bucket and handles the ball well with some post moves in her arsenal. In games I covered last season, Wilcox stuck out as a real player versus tough and/or ranked Class A competition. She’ll be the fulcrum for Coach Terry’s team in 2021-22.
I want to wish our coaches and players across Lincoln and Boone counties a successful and healthy campaign this season.
As always, I’m going to leave you with a favorite basketball-related quote. Be well, neighbors!
“Believe that the loose ball that you are chasing has your name written on it.” — Coach Mike Krzyzewski