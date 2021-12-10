ASHLAND — When Peninsula Catholic (Virginia) coach Trevor Dorsey booked the trip to the Tri-State for two games, he told his players it would be unlike anything they’d experienced before.
On Friday night, Peninsula Catholic found out exactly what Dorsey was speaking of.
In front of a raucous crowd at Anderson Gymnasium, Peninsula Catholic was able to keep its composure and make a few key plays late to earn a 68-65 win over Ashland.
“We don’t play in this type of environment normally, so the crowd gets into it, they get loud and things were going against us,” Dorsey said. “We were down four, I think, with 2:10 left and we found a way. We’re trying to teach that championship caliber, and this will go a long way.”
The final sequence was wild for both teams.
After Peninsula Catholic’s Stylez Gardner hit one of two free throws to push the lead to two, Peninsula Catholic’s Chris Brown fouled Ashland’s Ethan Sellars intentionally, putting Sellars at the line with a chance to tie with just seconds left.
Sellars’ second attempt was long, but Ashland’s Tucker Conway flew in for a rebound. However, a subsequent layup for the win was missed and Brown hit both free throws with 0.5 left to set the score.
Carter’s final desperation heave to tie hit the bottom of the backboard, ending the exciting affair.
Ashland coach Jason Mays was proud of his team for its fight, especially since they played without two of their leading scorers in Cole Villers and point guard Colin Porter.
“The medicine tastes bad right now, but the medicine is going to work and we’re going to get healthy,” Mays said. “We’re going to be better than we’ve ever been.”
Sellars finished with 27 points to lead the Tomcats, while Conway and Zander Carter each added 14. Carter scored 13 of his 14 points and grabbed seven of his team-high nine rebounds in the second half.
Early on, it appeared Ashland may run away with the win as Sellars was hot early, scoring nine points while also dishing out three assists in the first quarter as the Tomcats took a 22-10 lead.
Sellars’ basket with 3:09 left in the first quarter notched the 1,000th point of his career, which led to recognition during a timeout for the accomplishment.
“Selly gave us everything he could’ve gave us,” Mays said.
After Ashland’s big run, Peninsula Catholic responded in the second, using the size of Travon Gray down low and the athleticism of Brown to turn the game around.
Both scored seven points during a second quarter in which the Knights outscored Ashland, 21-5, including a 7-0 run to end the half with a 31-27 lead.
“We could’ve folded in the first quarter when we were down 22-10,” Dorsey said. “I told them in the huddle, ‘That’s the best punch we’re going to take all night. We’ve got to take it and we’ve got to fight back,’ and we did.”
The game of runs continued after halftime, with Carter getting hot in the third quarter to lead Ashland back in front. However, the Tomcats lost Gardner on several defensive possessions, which led to a three-minute burst in which Gardner knocked down five 3-pointers — including three consecutive — that produced a 48-38 lead.
Undaunted, Sellars and Carter combined for the final nine points of the third quarter to send the game to the final quarter tied at 50.
“That is as good of an offensive team with the stuff they run as we’ll see all year,” Dorsey said. “With what they do, they’re just so good and so well-coached. That’s a tough team over there.”
Gardner finished with 20 points to lead Peninsula Catholic, who also got 18 from Brown and 13 from Gray in the win.
Peninsula Catholic returns to the floor Saturday night for its second of two contests in the Tri-State. The Knights face Huntington High in the Highlanders’ season opener at 7 p.m. at Lucas-Archer Memorial Gymnasium.
PENINSULA CATHOLIC 10 21 13 18 — 68: Gardner 20, Joyner 5, Brown 18, Gray 13, Vinson 2, Waddington 6, Velmer 4
ASHLAND 22 5 23 15 — 65: Atkins 4, Sellars 27, Conway 14, Carter 14, Adkins 5, Padron 1