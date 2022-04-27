CHARLESTON — Time was more of the essence Friday than there had been at any other point for a trial in which the State of West Virginia is seeking accountability from three pharmaceutical manufacturers for the opioid abuse epidemic in the Mountain State.
By the end of the third week of the trial, which began April 4, Mercer Circuit Judge Derek Swope had taken seven legal pads worth of notes.
Attorneys representing the defendants — Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LLC and a group of companies that are part of Allergan Finance LLC — pointed out attorneys for the state had used up about half of the agreed-upon time each party gets to present their case to Swope.
Swope told the attorneys he “turns into a pumpkin” on May 27, the last day for which the Ceremonial Courtroom in the Kanawha County Courthouse is reserved for the trial.
The state alleges Teva and Allergan executives and sales representatives engaged in deceptive marketing practices, leading to the over prescription of opioid medicines and subsequent substance abuse epidemic in the state at the onset of the 21st century.
The state spent Friday playing video depositions of former Teva employees as part of their evidence in the case.
Nathalie Leitch worked as the director of specialty prescriptions products for Watson Pharmaceuticals, which became part of Actavis in 2010, which became part of Teva in 2013.
Leitch discussed Watson’s purchase of the drug Kadian, an opioid-based prescription medication, in late 2008.
Watson purchased Kadian, a form of morphine, from Alpharma and adapted the Alpharma marketing materials for their own marketing, not knowing Alpharma had been under investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for some of its marketing tactics.
The patent on Kadian was set to expire in 2011, meaning Watson had a short amount of time before the drug was open to the generic market with a drug that already was declining in sales, Leitch said.
“Given our short runway with the product, we had a very limited time on the market, we believed, until the patents expired,” Leitch said. “We decided that taking a very modest approach to building a sales team and putting a commercial effort behind the product was the way to go.”
Watson simply changed the company logos and cleared the marketing information with their legal and regulator departments before sending an eventual sales force of 46 people throughout the country to meet with doctors with high rates of prescribing opioids to inform them about the benefits of Kadian.
A couple of the key benefits of Kadian they pushed were its perceived lower likelihood for addiction and the belief it was safer than other opioids for people who experience alcohol abuse.
The sales representatives received their base salary plus incentive compensation based on the prescription rates of Kadian, Leitch said. The average incentive compensation for Kadian sales representatives was $10,066, according to an internal Watson/Actavis email the state entered as evidence.
Actavis in February 2010 received a letter from the FDA saying the company’s marketing literature was misleading and minimized the risk of addiction and other side effects of Kadian. The FDA said Actavis promoted an “unsubstantiated superiority” of Kadian compared to other opioids.
By the fall of 2010, Actavis had corrected its marketing materials and shared corrected information with prescribers to the extent that the FDA was satisfied with the corrective action the company had taken.
“We took the warning letter very seriously and our responsibility and what we agreed to do with the FDA very seriously,” Leith said. “Part of that was communicating a corrective message with prescribers.”
In the months leading up to Kadian becoming available as a generic medication, Actavis altered its marketing strategy to increase its market share of new patients taking either Kadian or its generic counterpart.
Marketing materials said the goal was to convert people who took generic MS Contin, another morphine-based medication, to patients taking generic Kadian.
Swope on Friday also heard pre-recorded testimony from Tom Napoli, who worked Watson, Actavis, then Teva through their mergers.
Napoli was responsible for ensuring the companies were compliant with U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency standards for prescription medications.
He said he was laid off from Teva not long after the merger since the company already had a DEA compliance officer.
Napoli said the company had a monitoring system for suspicious orders from pharmaceutical distributors. The system was one he said they updated at least twice to provide better data tracking and investigative tools to flag orders that could be suspicious.
Factors that indicated a suspicious order included an unusual volume of pills, an unusual pattern of ordering, or an uptick in the frequency at which a drug distributor ordered the pills, Napoli said.
Napoli recalled reporting at least three drug distributors to the DEA while he was with Teva’s predecessors, but he said the suspicious order monitoring system, referred to as SOMS, often gave pharmaceutical auditors and investigators “false positives.”
Napoli’s testimony included the introduction of an email he received in June 2010 saying the company shouldn’t flag larger-than-normal orders from certain drug distributors, including McKesson, Cardinal, and ABC.
Napoli said it was common before major holidays for distributors to order more opioids than normal, although he said he didn’t recall the specific circumstances that led to that email.
Friday was the 15th day of the trial in which the state alleges the pharmaceutical companies created a public nuisance and violated the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction of prescription opioids medications.
West Virginia also alleges the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosage amounts without disclosing the greater risk involved.
Attorneys for the pharmaceutical companies have argued that their sales representatives appropriately and legally marketed their opioid medications.
They’ve also argued that their respective opioid medications took up so little of West Virginia’s overall opioid market share that they couldn’t be declared a public nuisance.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey originally filed the lawsuit in Boone County Circuit Court in 2019. It later was moved to West Virginia’s Mass Litigation Panel, where Swope became the presiding judge.
The state is seeking an injunction to require the companies to accurately disclose the “significant risk and limited benefits” of opioid drugs and not to market opioid medications as front-line treatment for chronic pain.
The state additionally wants Swope to assess civil and other financial penalties against the companies. Those penalties would be disbursed among 54 of West Virginia’s 55 county governments and other municipal governments.
There originally were three defendants in the lawsuit, but Johnson & Johnson and the state reached a $99 million settlement Monday. Johnson & Johnson is the parent company to Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., which no longer is a defendant in the case, as per the settlement.
The trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Swope is returning to Mercer County Monday to preside in hearings in Mercer Circuit Court.