As a kid you envy the other boys’ toys. Probably a few wrestling matches breakout and everyone laughs at the kids. As a middle schooler it was who had the neatest bike — maybe one of those new Schwinn banana seat bikes. I never had one. Some guys were brave enough to pull wheelies on those banana seat bikes. I was envious of their theatrics but not the bruises some endured. Teenage years got a little tougher.
Some guys got a car by working at the gas station or the tire recap shop. Some picked up a lot of bales of hay. But they had a CAR. I had access to my mother’s 60’s model Ford Fairlane 500. It was a white 4-door. I was envious but that freedom at 14 was great. I don’t think they let you drive that young anymore in South Carolina. There were the seven motorcycles I bought and sold but some of my teenage friends had those two stroke models that could stand up in every gear. Mine could not and were not shiny or new. One I got real cheap when I bought it from a friend while he lay in the hospital — he was quite ready to part with it. Took awhile to get everything bent back pretty much where it was supposed to be — you always had to lean a little to keep it going straight.
College brought more envy with the rich kids with their Datsun 280Z’s and BMW 2000’s. They played a lot of tennis too and had plenty of time to hang out at the frat houses. Daddy saw no reason for me to have a car. I ate every meal in the college cafeteria — I was on the room and board plan. Every morning grits and eggs and fresh milk from the college cow barn. The frat guys slept in and roasted pigs all night. More envy.
A job, a marriage and a daughter but the neighbors all went on long vacations and had new cars and new lawn mowers. Their lawns looked great — no dandelions. Neighbor envy. How do you possibly keep up? After years of working and saving, finally retirement. Contentment and knowing the race is over — no more trying to keep up.
Then my neighbor here at the farm tells me he is building a small cabin in the woods for the grandkids. I told Suzanne maybe we should do the same for our grandkids. We’ll use some of the wood we had milled from logs on the farm, some old windows, maybe find some used doors and build a Jenny Lyn somewhere, dry and maybe kind of sealed up against the snow and critters.
The neighbor, Mr. Caldwell on Jarvis Ridge(he’s married to a Jarvis), invited me to see his rustic cabin in the woods for the grandchildren. Beautiful two-story affair with a porch, a generator if the solar panels do not supply enough electricity for lights, water, (2) football field long zip lines one of which takes them across the pond he built for them. His bright green side-by-side, the fishing boat, the ski boat, the motorhome and the motorcycles were not enough. He has to build a luxury resort in the woods. I am not worthy as a grandfather. I don’t think I am supposed to be this envious as a grandfather.
We have not found time to build that rustic cabin. In the meantime he and his brother-in-law Jeff Jarvis have built a remote control car race track that is so big I thought it was for four-wheelers. You can see it right off Garrett’s Bend Road near Griffithsville. You can’t miss the tower. They call it “LC Raceway”.
How can I compete with these grandfathers? How can I feel so inadequate during this time of my life when I should be feeling contentment and sitting on the porch enjoying watching the sun go down? The only thing my grandfather gave me was a piece of string when I was in the 2nd grade at my birthday party — however I remember that string more than any other gift anyone else ever gave me as a kid. He also gave me his time — taking me hunting and fishing in low country South Carolina. Picking blackberries and teaching me the difference between the rattlesnakes and the black snakes we would find in the blackberry patches. Teaching me how to catch fiddler crabs so we could go sheepshead fishing. Or put a cricket on a cane pole hook. Crabbing while trespassing on rich people’s docks. Picking up cat’s eye shells after hurricanes on Folly Beach. Which end of that alligator snapping turtle to grab for soup. I am hoping our grandchildren someday have fond memories of their grandfather and not what we could not give them.