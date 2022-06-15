My greatest frustration as an elected official has been the tendency most people have to cling to preconceived notions no matter what data suggests. Rather than problem solving by the scientific method of observing, gathering data, experimenting, testing, then developing a hypothesis, it is most common that we humans anchor our beliefs with bias and acknowledge only data that fortifies our predetermined conclusions. Politics and religion are prime examples.
The 38 school mass shootings from Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012, to Robb Elementary School, May 24, 2022, have not altered the gun faction in America or the elected officials whose shared beliefs continually impede legislative solutions. I am not against the Second Amendment, but because resistance to reasonable regulations is an unalterable fact, I suggest a different help for this unimaginable national tragedy.
I urge Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin and Reps. Carol Miller, David McKinley and Alex Mooney to take the national lead by working in a bipartisan fashion to propose that states may choose to appropriate whatever portion they deem appropriate for school safety measures from the federal $65 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill. West Virginia is set to receive $6 billion for roads, bridges and broadband. Each, especially broadband development, is critical for economic development, but there will never be a greater opportunity to upgrade school safety than by using a portion of the infrastructure money.
Better entryways, doors, windows, cameras and procedures in our schools are among the underfunded, unfulfilled requests made by county superintendents and school boards. We should not only retrofit existing school properties, but we should ensure that any future school built meets current best practices and construction safety standards. If some federal or state gun safety measures are passed, they will never be 100% effective, but lowering shooters’ access inside schools will diminish incidents.
During the 2022 legislative session, I sponsored a bill to expand funding for school safety using a portion of the federal infrastructure money, but it was not even placed on a committee agenda even though it would not have affected the state’s budget. The most difficult legislation to enact is a bill that will prevent or reduce a problem. The need is better sensed after a disaster than when one is preempted. When something bad does not happen, we do not recall why. Because it is unlikely that sensible gun regulations will be passed during the 2023 session, will we have to wait for a West Virginia school shooting to take preventative action? This is the chance for Republicans and Democrats to do something good — together.