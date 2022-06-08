In Lincoln County according to the assessor’s office database there are just shy of 200 pieces of property identified as farms reflecting almost 24,000 acres out of a total county acreage of almost 281,000 acres. Farmland makes up about 8% of our county. At one time the number of farms was over 1,000. The bulk of what we produce is cattle and hay followed by hogs, sheep and chickens. We are a rural county in a rural state where flat land is minimal and highly prized.
One of our members is Tommy Adkins. He grew up on 2nd Fork on Upper Big Creek. He was educated in Lincoln County and obtained an Associate Degree in Applied Sciences from Southern WV Community and Technical College. Tommy first worked for the Lincoln EDA as an AmeriCorps Member and after stints working for TriRiver Transit, Junior Achievement and Corridor “G” Regional Development Authority he returned to the EDA office as Director. Tommy has a daughter that works at the Autism Services Center and a stepson at home. Tommy believes his role on the board is to help us balance county economic development with preservation.
If you have been following the Lincoln County Farmland Protection Board series you have learned about conservation easements and how they protect farmland and land with significant agricultural or ecological resources. We have discussed what life is like once a conservation easement goes into effect, and in the last article we addressed the various funding sources available to the Lincoln County Farmland Protection Board to acquire a conservation easement. The question we will answer this month is “how are properties selected for a conservation easement?”
The process of selecting candidate properties is much the same regardless of whether the easement is being purchased or donated. Because each of the purchased easements involves public funds, the Farmland Protection Board follows a specific procedure to evaluate and rate applicant properties. Only highly scored properties are then chosen; either to purchase a conservation easement or receive a donation of the easement. We mentioned in last month’s article that in any given year there may be multiple funding sources and each one seems to focus on a separate aspect of conservation, and you can see that in the scoring process. Locally, the Farmland Protection board uses a score sheet that is approved by the County Commission.
We award points for properties under development pressure, offers of large acreages, land that contains high quality soil, or that have demonstrated historic, scenic or ecological values. Locally we also award points for outright donations or reduced price offers of a conservation easement. All applications are scored locally and when funds are sufficient we purchase conservation easements on the top-rated properties using our transfer tax revenue. At the Federal level, the largest funding stream to date comes from what is now called the Agricultural Land Easement (ALE) program. This program is a direct authorization from the Farm Bill and properties funded under ALE are awarded points based on the agricultural value of the land. Large farms, significant acreage of prime or statewide important soils, production of commodity crops, and the presence of highly erodible soils are all important considerations when a property is scored for ALE funding. The Agricultural Land Easement program has become increasingly competitive and, with reduced funding, fewer local farms are being selected.
At the moment, we are in a period where three different funding sources emphasize different features of a property. This should ensure that a broader diversity of land types are placed under easement. Certainly many of these have been and will continue to be working farms, but protecting ground water, good streams, and important ecological sites helps keep our local environment and economy diverse. So let’s imagine that funding is available, you’ve applied to put your farm under a conservation easement, it rated at the top on the scoring sheet and the farmland protection board has formally offered to purchase a conservation easement on your land. What comes next? We will outline the steps involved in the acquisition of a conservation easement in our next column.
Guest columnist Richard Lackey can be reached at richardt.lackey@gmail.com.