As a member of the law enforcement community in West Virginia and a board member for two different organizations that deal with substance use disorder daily, I have seen the devastation caused by the opioid epidemic.
Opioids have attacked what it means to be Appalachian. It has ravaged our families and communities. I can’t think of one family that hasn’t been impacted by this issue, whether a loved one that has become addicted or because of the many other issues that the crisis has caused to occur.
The opioid crisis is directly responsible for not only record overdoses in our beloved state, but it has also caused our foster care system to become overwhelmed and it has hurt workforce development because those suffering from severe substance use disorder.
It also directly undermines our public safety. Addiction drives other crimes. I cannot count how many times I or my deputies have been dispatched to the scene of a robbery or a breaking and entering that was driven by addiction. Or how many times we’ve been dispatched to a child abuse case where the parents or guardians could not take care of the youngster because of their addiction.
The opioid crisis has led us through some dark times. And we need to draw attention to the companies that set us on this dark path.
Companies like McKinsey & Company and Purdue Pharma profited off the pills that were pushed in pharmacies around the nation and right here at home. Although many have heard of Purdue Pharma, fewer know about the role that McKinsey & Company played in this epidemic.
The over 100-year-old consulting firm worked with Purdue Pharma to skirt the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s restrictions on advertising Oxycontin. McKinsey & Company devised creative ways to work around these restrictions and the result was almost immediate.
Sales of OxyContin increased by 300%. And communities throughout Logan County saw suffering increase as well. More overdoses and more addiction. More pain and more suffering. And the executives at these companies reaped record profits.
These companies need to be held accountable for the pain and suffering they caused. Everyone in West Virginia and the nation should know the names of McKinsey & Company and Purdue Pharma and everyone should know that they prioritized profits over countless lives.
We need to remember their deeds and their actions and the fact that executives from McKinsey & Company came up with ways to “turbocharge” sales of OxyContin — according to court documents, the very word they used for the strategy to market the drug.
If we forget how these companies profited from pain, addiction and death, then we are doomed to repeat our mistakes. We must hold them accountable, and we must remain vigilant about our regulatory agencies, paying attention to their leadership and actions.
The United States Food and Drug Administration must be more aggressive in the future to hold companies like Perdue Pharma and McKinsey and Company more accountable. But with the newly Senate-confirmed FDA commissioner Robert Califf having significant ties to big pharma, this nightmare may very well play out yet again. There was a reason that neither Senator Manchin nor Senator Capito voted to confirm him in the 50-46 vote. When the federal government is complicit, the citizens must be vigilant.