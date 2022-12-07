Conspicuous by absence of scrutiny over recent affairs at the state’s flagship university is its primary proprietor, the man of bow ties and alliterative nomenclature.
Gordon Gee presides over West Virginia University, an institution where tuition and fees are increasing while budgeted fiscal year operating margin is decreasing.
Expenses for students are following trends. Tuition has increased each fiscal year but one, by a total of more than a fourth, since Gee returned for a second time as president in 2014. Enrollment, meanwhile, has slipped 11.5% over the same period. Students are fewer and paying more.
Public university presidents are Pavlovian regarding finances, upon which their bread is slathered. Inquiries into this topic produce reflexive complaints about state subsidies. In August, during what the university’s student newspaper The Daily Athenaeum described as an exclusive interview, Gee tactfully alluded to the fact that state funding for higher education has decreased since 2013, this being the inferred culprit for another tuition increase.
“You know,” Gee told DA editor-in-chief Trenton Straight, “I joke about sometimes that we’re a state located, not a state-funded university. But we appreciate every one of those dollars.”
Well.
He certainly appreciates the $800,000 in base pay he receives annually. It cannot be disputed that the state Legislature as currently composed places no premium on education, higher or otherwise. State spending on higher education nonetheless totals nearly a half-billion dollars a year, evidently a pittance in Gee’s mind but real money in a state among America’s poorest.
Facts to which Gee’s mendicancy did not allude are that revenues from students make up the largest share of WVU’s budget, and the school must continually increase rates simply to keep pace because enrollment keeps declining.
Someone should be held responsible for this, and perhaps that someone ought to be the one with the paychecks more than five times fatter than the governor’s. Gee irrefutably is subject to larger trends, specifically that nationwide college enrollment has been sliding since 2010, and that problem is exacerbated for WVU by its location in a quadrant of the country where enrollment losses are steeper and a state whose population loss is the nation’s highest and share of people with a bachelor’s degree is the nation’s lowest.
Context might provide Gee cover, but he hardly seems to need the help. The state is abuzz over athletics following the ouster of Athletic Director Shane Lyons amid another season of disappointment for WVU football. But the buzz doesn’t seem to sting Gee.
Presumably, Lyons’ sins included last year’s extension of football coach Neal Brown’s contract, which includes a buyout provision that would cost the university more than $16 million if it fired him. This explains why Brown survives with the Mountaineers again swirling near the bottom of the Big 12 standings and their overall record a measly 5-7.
It is the third time in Brown’s four seasons that WVU has lost seven games. He is being paid $3.15 million this year, collecting so far an average of more than $600,000 per win, and there have been just 22 of those against 25 losses since he arrived in 2019.
Extending Brown’s contract with an expensive buyout two seasons into his tenure following a 6-4 campaign in 2020 that has been his only winning season so far plainly was an error in judgment. But that judgment was not Lyons’ alone.
Presumably, the president of the university was not held silent on the subject. Presumably, Lyons did not aim a revolver at Gee’s temple and order the extension accepted. If there is a stain to be worn by the bad deal on Brown, Gee must wear it equally with Lyons. Yet Lyons is gone, and Gee remains.
Managing the university’s financial affairs is among its chief executive’s primary responsibilities. The school’s principal source of income is declining even as rates increase. Private businesses face a common option in that circumstance: Cut expenses. Gee’s favored option appears to be lamenting that the state does not give him more even as he struggles with what he has.
No wonder he and the school’s Board of Governors so frequently flout open meetings law. The board, of course, also bears responsibility for Brown as well as for the state of the university. Just as Lyons could not have acted unilaterally to extend Brown’s contract and shackle the school’s football program to extended mediocrity, neither could have Gee.
In the shadows where WVU operates hide its so-called leaders, one collecting money and the others amassing power while the university sinks. When the core of a thing begins unraveling, look to the top.