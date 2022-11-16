Democrats lie in the deepening graves they keep digging. They thump their heads bloody against brick wondering why the wall won’t fall. They add one and one and get zero.
That one day might be the number of state Senate Democrats, whose ranks will shrivel to four following Tuesday’s election. Democrats are similarly marginalized in the state House, where Republicans will hold an 88-12 advantage. Republicans’ supermajority is getting superer.
Some Democrats find hope in voters’ rejection of three constitutional amendments that would have given the Legislature greater authority. This is like appreciating being stabbed in the chest with a clean blade. Voters rejected those amendments not as a declaration of opposition but as a declaration of not knowing what the hell the amendments meant or what they’d actually do.
If voters did not like what Republicans were saying and doing, they wouldn’t keep sending more of them to Charleston. State Democrats comforted by the national results must be inhaling the air over China. Here’s the math they can’t do or won’t:
Non-Hispanic whites compose more than two-thirds of the U.S. electorate. In 1996, that group made up 76% of voters registered or identifying as Democrat. By 2019, that share had fallen to 59%. Minority ranks increased among Democratic voters but only slightly and not at a rate high enough to offset the loss of white voters.
Voters lacking any college education made up 51% of Democratic voters in 1996. By 2019, that share had plunged to 28%. Two-thirds of voters today lack a college degree. This number is declining, but it means nonetheless Democrats have surrendered a voting bloc they once held.
In 1972, 55% of registered voters in the South identified as Democrats. Today, that share is roughly a third. The South remains the fastest growing regional population in America. Democrats are losing their share of an expanding group.
West Virginia is a microcosm of a larger problem for the Democratic Party. This is a state where all the party’s flaws are on vivid display to anyone willing to see them. Democrats have lost blue-collar America and that is no more evident than in West Virginia.
Some Democrats say this matters little because so-called blue-collar jobs are vanishing. This proves some Democrats’ obtuseness. Manufacturing employment in the United States has been on a 40-year slide. Democrats once fought this but not anymore. Who lobbies for coal mining jobs in West Virginia? The answer used to be Democrats.
Never mind the arguments about health and the environment or the logic that coal as a source for power generation is dying. That’s all true, but actual logic and political logic differ. The political logic is that in this state and across the country, laborers — an identity as much about mindset as job type — lost their link to the party they once perceived as representing them. Democrats once stood for the men on the lines and in the mines. Today, they are the party of academics. They’ve traded hard hats for tweed jackets.
Bigotry has forever swirled through the veins of blue-collar America, but its corrosive force was lessened by Democrats representing both labor and minorities. Some Republicans have given that force license as the party has steadily taken over the working class.
Conservative values and mores girded those who invested the sweat to build this country into an economic and military power. Not all these values and mores were what failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton might have called deplorable. A darkness dwelled within the ranks of blue-collar America but also a light of nobility. These were people who worked hard and believed fervently and rightly in the honor of it.
They were people Democrats once understood, partly at least, if not entirely, as the party evolved from its own checkered history on race. Over time, Blacks and other minorities added to Democratic ranks, forming an uneasy coalition held together by the party’s larger theme of protecting the interests of those whose rights otherwise would be trampled.
Working-class Americans see themselves as having been betrayed, like a lover scorned. Democrats forgot them and then seemed to disdain them. Shouting at, preaching a progressive gospel to and pleading with this group won’t win it back.
It will require regaining an understanding of working-class America while retaining the values of representing all those without a voice. It will require winning lost trust. It will require time and toil. It’s not a miracle that will roll the stone from the tomb but long, hard work.