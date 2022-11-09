For almost 32 years our days on the farm have for the most part been quiet — Blue Jays cackling, cattle mooing, the wind in the trees, the occasional bee buzzing, four-wheelers on gravel have been our farm life sounds. Seldom ever another person’s voice other than each other’s. Maybe more of my own talking to myself during so many many hours alone in barns, in hay fields, in pastures and woods.
No cell phones, no tractor trailers gearing up or down, no back up beepers, no horns honking, no flights constantly overhead, no unintelligible voices from indiscernible directions — that cacophony of noise that invades your person all the way down into your soul. No way to escape it in the city. No place to sit with your thoughts, your dreams, your memories without distraction.
Every day at the farm there is an interesting new boulder, a grass hillside, or an old tree that has toppled, beckoning me to sit for a minute and enjoy the solitude. Sometimes it is a tractor seat before starting it up in a barn full of equipment or hay. The smell of late-summer-baled hay, stored milled red oak lumber, farm implement grease, along with all the other barn smells is a wonderful respite. The barn is so quiet before that diesel engine roars to life, surely getting the attention of every barn inhabitant — rabbits, snakes, mice, birds, stink bugs, wasps, that live their lives within or near this barn. The roar will leave and slowly dissipate in the distance and their bucolic world returns.
This past Sunday morning, our day started early with our neighbor Robin calling to say she heard the cattle sounding quite restless and metal banging sounds. She thought maybe the cattle were being rustled and we should check on them. I dressed quickly and hustled up the hollow where I last saw them. I heard strange muffled banging noises, as if someone was pounding on something, or maybe shooting a gun. All concerning, when noises like those are unusual to say the least. I located the cattle about a half mile from the house, and they seemed agitated — their lives are pretty quiet while roaming almost 850 acres. As I started my return to the house, I heard a vehicle horn beeping and beeping and beeping.
I can’t actually remember a vehicle horn here in almost 32 years. It’s obnoxious and subtly considered insulting in the country. I ran all the way back — my peace and solitude being invaded. Suzanne and Robin were waiting in the side-by-side, excitedly telling me Luke Rice’s house on the ridge was on fire. I could then hear the sirens. Never a siren in almost 32 years. So incredibly invasive. So insulting a sound, yet heartening to know help was on the way.
A quick ride to the ridge and out a ways found fire trucks and an ambulance. More fire trucks and neighbors showing up. One lovingly custom built house high on one of the tallest ridges in the county with a view for as far as you could see reduced to just smoking coals. The forest fire we had in the spring started near this house and spread right up to it. The county forester determined it was arson. It made us all wonder then. This makes us wonder more.
Sounds of the city invaded our quiet and solitude for a terrible reason. We are hopeful we experience another almost 32 years without ever hearing those again. The cattle settled down — they knew before any human something was very wrong.