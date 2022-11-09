Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20210623-cvn-lackey-mugshot.jpg

Richard Lackey

For almost 32 years our days on the farm have for the most part been quiet — Blue Jays cackling, cattle mooing, the wind in the trees, the occasional bee buzzing, four-wheelers on gravel have been our farm life sounds. Seldom ever another person’s voice other than each other’s. Maybe more of my own talking to myself during so many many hours alone in barns, in hay fields, in pastures and woods.

No cell phones, no tractor trailers gearing up or down, no back up beepers, no horns honking, no flights constantly overhead, no unintelligible voices from indiscernible directions — that cacophony of noise that invades your person all the way down into your soul. No way to escape it in the city. No place to sit with your thoughts, your dreams, your memories without distraction.

Recommended for you