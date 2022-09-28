Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

The word wallow rolls off your tongue in a soft and gentle way. Most of my life it has been used in a negative way, like you’re wallowing like a pig, don’t wallow in your sorrows, quit wallowing. Phrases that seem challenging to the way I feel at that moment, like I need to get up and move on.

We have never had any pigs on our farm, but neighbors have said they have been here in the past and were important to the farm families being able to eat or not at times. They were kept penned up in an area where the creek bed meandered through, so they had access to water to drink and mud to lay in. Perhaps that is where the term was first used and gained its negative connotations.

