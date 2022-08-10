Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Richard Lackey

Clothes are a funny thing. Fashion dictates we buy whatever the latest fad is, wear them for a while, then discard them, filling chests of drawers, closets, boxes in the garage or tossed out in the trash. Seldom are any of the clothes worn out. A visit to any local dump and there are mountains of trash with clothes mixed in and strewn across hundreds of acres to be buried for no one to see again. When we start working we are shiny and new, enthusiastic, strong. With age we get rusty, stuff doesn’t work like it used to, we get tossed aside.

My mother taught me to respect anything she spent money on. The money represented the many long hours our dad worked and the many hours he spent away from her. As she spent that money, she felt as though she was giving away a piece of my father with each coin or bill. A piece of clothing was to be taken care of. Well-taken-care-of clothing could last you a lifetime.

