Clothes are a funny thing. Fashion dictates we buy whatever the latest fad is, wear them for a while, then discard them, filling chests of drawers, closets, boxes in the garage or tossed out in the trash. Seldom are any of the clothes worn out. A visit to any local dump and there are mountains of trash with clothes mixed in and strewn across hundreds of acres to be buried for no one to see again. When we start working we are shiny and new, enthusiastic, strong. With age we get rusty, stuff doesn’t work like it used to, we get tossed aside.
My mother taught me to respect anything she spent money on. The money represented the many long hours our dad worked and the many hours he spent away from her. As she spent that money, she felt as though she was giving away a piece of my father with each coin or bill. A piece of clothing was to be taken care of. Well-taken-care-of clothing could last you a lifetime.
Today, I still have clothes I wore in high school much to the chagrin of my lovely bride of 41 years. Some of my favorite clothes are older than our marriage. The jean chords I wore in the ‘70s finally disturbed her so much that she did something with them several years ago. I hope she did not trash them since the style has to come back some day.
Some clothes indeed just wear out if either you don’t respect them, work with your hands for a living or you live on a farm. Farm clothes have to be an especially tough breed or they are not long for this world. They have to resist barbed wire, diesel, unexpected low limbs, chain saws, aggressive animals, fence staples, and more barbed wire.
For someone who has lived their life never writing in a textbook or breaking its spine — never, God forbid, making little notes on the crinkly pages of a Bible or desecrating a hard bound book by putting my name in it — allowing my clothes to get damaged on the farm was a huge hurdle to get over.
Whenever I am crossing a barbed wire fence, I move slowly and cautiously so as not to get barbed. If need be, I will lay on my back or stomach to gently slide under the lowest strand so as I don’t get barbed while trying not to get dirty. However it is inevitable a puncture or rip occurs. I sit and apologize to the spirit of the pants and ask for forgiveness. I will continue to wear ripped, faded, oil stained clothing until it will just not any longer hang on my body. Suzanne has offered at times my ripped-in-every-direction jeans showing my underwear will offend the cattle. Or, she offers, this ain’t some reality show on how little parts of clothing you can wear on this farm.
At this point they end up in a bin in the big barn relegated to become oil and grease rags. If you own farm equipment you have lubricants — every type of oil in spray cans to the old squeezable oil cans with the really small spouts to quart containers to gallon containers to 5 gallon containers. Tubes of grease and multiple grease guns. Needing a rag is inevitable.
Every piece of clothing means time out of my life working to buy it. I will wear it no matter the style or condition until I can’t. I will use it as a rag until it can’t wipe up anything else. It will give its very last in a weekend bonfire. Sipping on an adult beverage sitting there in my plastic Walmart chair in the middle of Turkey Creek Road under a bright country moon toasting to my life’s work being burned beyond recognition. A symbolic end to a working man’s life. Working people are much the same in our society — their bodies are taken advantage of and abused until they can’t perform any more. However, working with your hands comes wisdom and knowledge that is valuable and can be transferred to the next generation so work can be done more efficiently. Sadly, this is usually cast to the retirement bin or burned in the rush to get eager young hands at a fraction of the cost. Like that 50 year old pair of chords, I want to be worn again.