Our farm neighbors the Walkers run all over the state and nearby ones repairing tubs. A niche that they perfected and they must be pretty good at since they are in extremely high demand. They are folks that can do most anything. It is a pleasure to know people like them.
I kid them about raising all of our property taxes since they built a huge, beautiful home — all by themselves — brought in a tractor, cut trees, pulled them to their portable sawmill, cut their own lumber and started building. Our predecessors had to do that, or they had no roof over their heads. Not so much today — you hire a contractor and you and the bank pay to have something built.
Someone much smarter than I not that long ago while standing there with me beside some piece of farm equipment that I had just torn up said “metal is expensive, lubrication is cheap.” That was awfully profound and exceptionally true. Obviously, they had looked at what I had done and surmised that I had not kept the oil level correct or did not grease it like I should — kind of embarrassing for a person who carried the title of “reliability engineer” for years.
All of your farm equipment comes with manuals that have maintenance schedules that recommend oil and filter specs and timing to replace and what grease fittings to give a shot of grease that usually ends up on every piece of my clothing and on my hands, arms and face. Kind of like barbecue sauce.
John Walker dashed every rule, every rule of thumb, and every automobile manual recommendation for engine oil replacement recently when he retired a Ford Ranger he wore out after putting over 300,000 miles on it running to contract jobs 5 days a week with his lovely wife Pam. He bought it with 100,000 miles on it then drove it another 200,000 with never changing the oil! He just changed the oil filter on occasion. I’m still flabbergasted. He bought another used Ford Ranger to replace it — he believes they are indestructible.
Well…my farm equipment is not so indestructible. During the first hay cutting, I bent the PTO shaft to the brand new Kubota 4 basket tedder. I had dreamed of having a 4-basket tedder for more than 20 years. But the second time I use it I damage it. I still cannot figure out how I did that. No one else can it explain it either. Crazy Stuff happens on the farm.
The big baler that we bought quite used from a dairy farm over in Ohio that I found out after I paid the guy that it had been used to bale corn stalks. What? It has been a bane in our side for years. My lovely bride says I’m not very romantic, but I am consistent and don’t like change. I just don’t give up on equipment or as some nicely offer I am frugal. Bearing went out, got hot and started a fire. Having a fire around 7 to 800 pounds of dry hay can get real bad real fast. Someday I will install that fire extinguisher on the side of it. Our friend Glen stopped running bales to the barn, rushed over and offered rather sternly I should stop. Hot Stuff happens on the farm.
Running the back-up PTO-driven rake I hit something — don’t know what — maybe a power pole that I have requested AEP to move since I think is dangerous in the middle of a hay field which they said they would move for $4,000 so that’s where it stands today. Years ago, I got frustrated enough with responses like that I took the Massey out in the same field and pushed over 3 power poles. Having a transformer to explode is pretty cool. I called and said a storm blew them over. They came out and removed them and all of their equipment. One AEP mechanic offered he thought a windstorm could not do that, but a tractor could. That hay rake won’t spin for nothing. I feel another windstorm coming. Multiple Stuff happens on the farm.
My dad always said if you run used equipment and tear it up, you aren’t out much. I seem to be following his advice to buy low and run it like I stole it. He never said the latter part of that statement, but I think a famous NASCAR race car driver said it and that’s good enough for me. Lots of Interesting Stuff happens on the farm and I wouldn’t trade any of this Stuff for nothing.
The Walker gated estate — a neat first impression when driving out the county ridge road.