Richard Lackey

There are just shy of 200 pieces of property identified as farms in Lincoln County, reflecting almost 24,000 acres out of a total county acreage of almost 281,000 acres, according to the assessor’s office database.

Farmland makes up about 8% of our county. At one time, the number of farms was over 1,000. The bulk of what we produce is cattle and hay followed by hogs, sheep and chickens. We are a rural county in a rural state where flat land is minimal and highly prized.

