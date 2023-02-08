Yup, over my grandson’s excited warnings I got a little too close to the creek. At one moment I’m backing up the truck after letting gravity unload a large very heavy 48-inch metal culvert to try to get traction in a recognized soggy area, the next moment looking through the front windshield at only sky. Grandson Thomas, no longer concerned about going in the creek but us rolling over into the creek. I just laughed and offered no worries, we’ll get it out.
We have gotten stuck in creek beds before at the farm. The first time, my friend Don was running a bulldozer we rented and he was attempting to install a 36-inch culvert in a 12-inch deep creek bed. Don’t do the math. He was losing traction and the more he tried to get out, the deeper he sank. One time I attached the scraper blade to the three-point hitch and backed down into a creek bed to try to clean out some built up sediment and the Massey just sunk up to the frame. How can a creek with 12 inches of water suck up heavy equipment? I once tried to bucket out the built up mud from a spring the cattle had gotten into with my 70 horsepower four-wheel drive John Deere and got stuck. I went to a neighbor’s house and asked the kid if he could come pull me out. Everyone’s a kid at this age. He brought over his 35 horsepower Kubota (baby tractor in my estimation) and pulled me out. He was nice not to shame me and my John Deere. Very sadly we lost him to the scourge of opioids.
There have been so many projects at the farm over the years that seem simple but once into them get so much more difficult often consuming more time and resources. Trying to dig a hole anywhere on this farm leads to a rock. Another barrier, another challenge.
Interesting how your perspective can change in an instant. Everything is going along quite comfortably then something upsets the plan. Big ones like marriage, a new baby, a mortgage, retirement. Or little ones like a new boss, an ice covered bridge, a mouse on the kitchen counter. Do you take each in stride or does the stress seem unmanageable?
In the city there are resources. Maybe a neighbor. Maybe a contractor. Maybe RotoRooter. In the country not so much. Help can be a long way away and certainly not timely. You are left with your own thoughts. Are they defeatist? Are they constructive? Are they innate or are they learned? I have been around people that the slightest challenge unsettled them and failure would unfold right in front of you. I have been around others that sigh, then get to work. I get mad, throw stuff, then get to work or at least that is my lovely bride of 42 years’ perspective. Her first experience with my process was when I was trying to repair her car when we were dating and I got mad and threw a tire iron. Then I had to retrieve it. Now 42 years later she still reminds me of that when I get mad and throw something. I remind her that I always get it fixed. I also never throw anything in her direction. I’m going to need her help when I settle down and she knows it. Where would stupid husbands be without loving and forgiving wives?
I am so lucky to have people in my life that are optimistic in the face of huge obstacles. Often they have no idea of how to solve it but they get started. Figure it out as they go. Often the first step is to acknowledge we’re going to fix this. Someone much smarter than me when I recall he thought I was whining about something trivial, offered “If you can fix this with money, you have no problem”. He was not full of boast that he was wealthy, he was the opposite. As long as one believes (2 Chronicles 20:20), has their health and an optimistic attitude anything can be fixed.
Richard Lackey is a guest columnist for the Lincoln Journal.