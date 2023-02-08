Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

PawPaw, you’re getting too close to the creek!

Yup, over my grandson’s excited warnings I got a little too close to the creek. At one moment I’m backing up the truck after letting gravity unload a large very heavy 48-inch metal culvert to try to get traction in a recognized soggy area, the next moment looking through the front windshield at only sky. Grandson Thomas, no longer concerned about going in the creek but us rolling over into the creek. I just laughed and offered no worries, we’ll get it out.

Recommended for you