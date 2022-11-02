My first auction was on the Richland County courthouse steps in Columbia, South Carolina, at about age 10 or so. You could look from the courthouse steps over at the state capital building. It was huge to me at that age. There are stars on the building where Yankee cannonballs bounced off the building during the war of northern aggression. The north wanted to destroy the south then but now you can’t get any of them to go back home once they have visited.
The auction was for selling firearms the sheriff had taken from felons or recovered from thefts and the owners could not be located. There were hundreds and hundreds of firearms. So many beautiful semi auto shotguns and double barrels that would be worth so much today. Daddy did not buy anything. He was looking for a nice Remington shotgun for dove hunting or maybe we were there just to experience the auction experience.
The auction experience can be so much fun. If you’re interested in something the stress can be rather overwhelming but winning a bid can be just the opposite – so exciting to take home what you were perhaps long looking for. I get too stressed – Suzanne has to do all of the bidding on farm equipment. We agree on a price then I walk off. Sometimes, I walk back when she decides it does not matter the cost cause she’s gonna win. It's gotten personal.
Online. Everything’s online. Now farm equipment auctions are online. No looking in the other bidders’ eyes. No looking for the bluff. No looking for the spouse trying to pull them back from the edge. No looking for the subtle hints that an owner’s friend is trying to bid you up. No talking to farmer friends. No making a new acquaintance that turns out is needing to sell a piece of farm equipment on their farm you’re needing. No eating warmed over hot dogs and a cold Coke on a beautiful fall day. No corny auctioneer jokes that everyone laughs at.
Another piece of Americana reduced to sitting at a screen and maybe pushing a button. Auctioneers tell me theft is greatly reduced and their audience is expanded across the entire United States with online auctions. No on-site set up costs or trying to park a bunch of trucks with bumper stickers that say “No Farms, No Food” or “Beef – It’s what’s for dinner” or “Don’t Tread On Me.” Don’t forget the 15% premium they charge for online bidding.
Next weekend the Lincoln County FFA is having their annual farm equipment consignment auction. Suzanne and I will be there. We’ll laugh at bidders’ antics. Watch “paint” go high (if you understand that statement you have been to heavy or farm equipment auctions). Eat food fixed by high school FFA students. See someone else’s stuff become someone else’s treasure. We will see county farmers like ourselves. We’ll stand with friends and comment on why that last farm implement sold so high. Laugh more than we should when a tractor “that was running yesterday” won’t hit a lick today.
We can touch the equipment. We can sit on large equipment as the auctioneer walks along cajoling us to bid on it or go higher. It will be fun. American steel. American values. A beautiful American fall day enjoyed with friends and neighbors. No way you can recreate that on a screen.