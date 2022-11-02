Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

20210623-cvn-lackey-mugshot.jpg

Richard Lackey

My first auction was on the Richland County courthouse steps in Columbia, South Carolina, at about age 10 or so. You could look from the courthouse steps over at the state capital building. It was huge to me at that age. There are stars on the building where Yankee cannonballs bounced off the building during the war of northern aggression. The north wanted to destroy the south then but now you can’t get any of them to go back home once they have visited.

The auction was for selling firearms the sheriff had taken from felons or recovered from thefts and the owners could not be located. There were hundreds and hundreds of firearms. So many beautiful semi auto shotguns and double barrels that would be worth so much today. Daddy did not buy anything. He was looking for a nice Remington shotgun for dove hunting or maybe we were there just to experience the auction experience.

