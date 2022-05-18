It is a cool spring morning here at our farm in Lincoln County, West Virginia. The rain is coming down pretty heavily and you can hear it against the metal roof. Very soothing and comforting. A good morning for reading, contemplating and snuggling on the living room couch. Almost heaven.
We have been working for several years now trying to bring back the last farm we bought — the “Barrett” farm. Billie Joe was born and lived his whole life back there surrounded by mountains raising his own food and running Hereford cattle. Half mile back from a one lane gravel road and six miles out a WV hollow. Incredibly quiet, incredibly beautiful.
Once we were lucky enough to buy it, he had been in assisted living for 15 years. Overgrown and all the buildings in total shambles. One field he piled up used farm equipment many, many years ago. Much of it horse drawn long before tractors were available. Trees grew up between and through the equipment. With time household junk was added. When we bought the “new farm” years ago Suzanne and I took 20,000 pounds of discarded junk to the local Sycamore Scenic Landfill. Many of these old farmsteads had no viable options for removing what no longer worked — reinforcing moving creek beds often offered an alternative for discarded machinery or just hiding it up a hollow.
It took a rented bulldozer and our big excavator to take out the trees and dig a hole deep enough to bury all the debris in that small back field. Ever since I have wanted to put the field back into hay. Neighbor farmer Robin Bird came out, looked it over and offered I should plow it and till it, till it, till it. He assumed I knew what I was doing. I waited for late April per his recommended timing, attached the double set of bottom plows and headed back to Billie Joe’s and do something that has to be easy since you see so many fields nicely plowed, some as far as you can see, with even rows of dark beautiful soil. Anyone can do something so simple. Nothing to this.
Just lower the plows and go, right? I lowered the plows, set the float, put the tractor in low, brought up the rpm’s and slowly let out the clutch. Now we’re plowing. Beautiful spring day. I could hear “Green acres is the place to be…” Nothing to this.
At some point about halfway down the row, I looked back to see how perfect my freshly plowed row looked and found I was barely cutting open the soil. Need to set the plows lower. Pushed the depth lower and felt the plows really dig in and I could see the soil begin deeply rolling over. Nothing to this.
After a short distance, the tractor slowed — really slowed. I began to see more sky than field with the front of that 70 HP 9,500-pound tractor coming off the ground as the plows dug ever deeper. You find you have no steering when your front tires are several feet off the ground. Multiple adjustments, cussing and generally losing my religion the plowing seemed to improve. Nothing to this.
Hours slipped by. More frustrations such as rolling rocks out or ripping through large roots from nearby trees or almost burying the tractor several times in an area that didn’t look wet. My Friend Glen Blankenship had been running our big excavator maybe a 1/4 mile away on the farm, finished and walked over to see my expertly plowed field. He should be impressed. Nothing to this.
His face looked pained as he tried to find his words as I sat confidently up on my tractor in the middle of my masterpiece. He wondered if I had leveled the plows after my first attempt at a row. He wondered where I placed my front tire as I plowed forward. He wondered if I had spun my wheels in to align with the plows. He wondered if I had ANY strategy for the furrows I made. He wondered and wondered. He kept apologizing for all of his wondering. Maybe there is more to this.
Seems buying a big tractor and a big set of plows does not make you a farmer. Clothes do not always make the man. What does it say about an individual that wears their pajamas to the airport? What does it say about a minister that does not wear a coat and tie? What does it say about our educational system that I attended 16 years of school and no one ever taught me how to plow a field? Glen offered I should till it a lot. Robin had offered I should till it a lot. Suzanne when she came back with the 50 pounds of orchard grass for me to sow, thought I should till it a lot. I could not bring myself to tell her I had tilled it a lot already.
No matter how bad things go on the farm, there is no better place to be. The fresh air, the beautiful blue sky, the birds, the smell of freshly plowed soil. The hillsides bursting with their spring green. As the day had progressed you could smell the change of soil from areas near the creek bed built up over eons with topsoil being deposited versus over near the hillside where it was more like clay. The steady roar of the engine, the resistance of the soil being turned by the plows. There is indeed more to this. A wonderful lot more.
