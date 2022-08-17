Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Richard Lackey

Lime and fertilizer prices have skyrocketed. Farmers depend on lime to adjust the PH of their fields and add fertilizer to make plants grow tall and green. Guess everybody knows that, but before we bought the first farm, I was not totally aware of just how important those “inputs” were.

Farmers who know what they are doing have their fields tested on some frequency to determine just what they need. In 30 some years, we have never had ours tested. We have added some lime and fertilizer at times, but it was just a shot in the dark — and thousands of dollars each time. It also meant loading 50 pound bags one at a time into a spreader on the back of the tractor.

Guest Columnist Richard Lackey

