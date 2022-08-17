Lime and fertilizer prices have skyrocketed. Farmers depend on lime to adjust the PH of their fields and add fertilizer to make plants grow tall and green. Guess everybody knows that, but before we bought the first farm, I was not totally aware of just how important those “inputs” were.
Farmers who know what they are doing have their fields tested on some frequency to determine just what they need. In 30 some years, we have never had ours tested. We have added some lime and fertilizer at times, but it was just a shot in the dark — and thousands of dollars each time. It also meant loading 50 pound bags one at a time into a spreader on the back of the tractor.
Some folks use chicken litter. You can buy it by the huge truckload for hardly nothing, since the chicken farms in the eastern panhandle produce huge mountains of the stuff and they have to get rid of it somewhere. There are two problems — trucking it from there makes it almost as expensive as lime and fertilizer. And how am I going to spread a 40-ton mountain of chicken litter? We seriously considered that some years ago and a neighbor farmer got wind of it and threatened us. Maybe indeed he did not want to get wind of it.
Some folks use what settles out in the sanitary board’s sewer retention ponds. At some point you have to clean them out and it makes for some pretty good manure. We don’t have access to sewer retention pond settlement, and I am not sure what that neighbor farmer would have done if we had.
We built a feed barn a couple of years ago to capture several winter months of manure but now we can’t find a manure spreader. We have several small mountains of manure maturing that we would like to get on our hay fields. Go organic as some would say. I would say save money on lime and fertilizer.
Most spreaders we have located for sale are either totally worn out or much too big for our needs. Manure is extremely aggressive to wood and metal. Some farms, especially feed lots or dairies, produce large amounts of manure daily, requiring large spreaders. Many farmers we have talked to never part with their spreaders. Guess you spend so many hours with your manure spreader, it holds a special place in your heart.
We work all year to produce hay, store it, and then feed it out only to end up with manure. We work all our lives to make money, store it in banks, under mattresses and in 401Ks. We spend it all on the way out on healthcare and assisted living. Our daughter will end up with us as manure. Whether you are farming the land or farming some business, we will all end up the same. Better make sun while the hay shines.