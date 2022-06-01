There’s a female turkey standing upright about 100 yards or so away looking in my direction. She’s probably wondering what my intentions are sitting in this porch swing. Now that the hay is deep and ready to be cut, they are spending a good bit of time slipping through it pretty much unnoticed except when they put their heads up. In weeks past you could hear them gobbling back and forth from the hillsides. The males fan their tail feathers while strutting around trying to woo their female friends. We will see little of their antics until next spring.
The turkey has gotten comfortable with my presence on the front porch but not so much the barn swallows. They returned a month or so again and have been attempting to build their nest in the breezeway. They and I do this same dance every year until I acquiesce and decide I have better things to do than try to keep them from raising more swallows. This year after taking nests down from above the back door, beside my porch swing on a brick wall and on the breezeway security camera, I finally built them a perch and they have built the most excellent nest. I positioned a piece of Tyvek on the breezeway floor for everything that does not go into the nest — if you have been around barn swallows you hope they pick a spot in your barn that is not directly over your tractor seat or any of your other pieces of equipment.
Swallows are such incredible little flyers. They seem so acrobatic, much like bats. If you sit in the breezeway in the glider they can put on the most incredible show as they swoop, curl, and roll around you. So graceful. Not so much the crows. They seem to spend their days harassing the red-tailed hawks. They both just lumber across the sky. I don’t know what the hawks do that makes the crows hound them all day.
The rain is making a quite soothing pounding on the metal roof and off the leaves on the nearby walnut trees over at the barn lot and the box elder at the end of the driveway. Every bird within eyesight and hearing is flying about and singing their songs. It is a beautiful cacophony of tweets, coos and cackles. The red winged black birds have returned as well to nest along the creeks and the pond. Their shoulders are such a brilliant red color against their darkest black bodies. The female turkey has been joined by a much larger male. I wonder if he will try to impress her with a splay of his beautiful tail feathers. I am hopeful.
For us Memorial Day means the first hay cutting. When the robins returned several months ago, we knew the hay would soon start to grow again. First ankle high. We will have a few more sunny and warmer days. Then calf high. Spring rains and listening to the water rushing within their creek banks. Finally, you can take off the sweatshirt, turn your face full on to the sun and feel its warmth. Then knee high. Anticipation drives lubricating equipment, sharpening disc mower knives, replacing fingers on hay takes, shooing mice out of crevices and behind tractor engines. Then waist high. Whistle and you see the heads of deer poke up above the hay. You can no longer whistle and see the groundhogs (which we appropriately call whistle pigs) standup on their rear haunches and look for who is whistling at them — they do it every time.
The rain bounces off the strands of hay. The wind gently moves the hay in waves. Now chest high in places. It is time. We are ready. We have been ready but the weather and the hay will determine when it is ready. The disc mower will make a high-pitched noise as it slices through the hay. A neighbor once said you can drive as fast as you can stay in the tractor seat when cutting hay with a disc mower. The deer drop their fawns the week the hay matures. The tractor must move slowly — days of sitting there being totally focused on seeing deep into the hay a couple of feet ahead of that mower to make sure no momma deer loses her fawn to our cattle’s need for winter hay. No putting the tractor in a high low gear, running the engine at 2500 rpm and getting in a hurry. The only way a fawn will move is to push in the clutch, put the tractor in neutral, stop, climb down, pick the fawn up since they will not move and relocate it to the edge of the field. We are responsible to that mother peering around a tree at the edge of the woods.
My mother used to say, “cleanliness is next to Godliness.” My mother used to say, “being kind to others is next to Godliness.” My mother used to insert a virtue and relate it to Godliness in an attempt to make her son a better person and to show God’s greatness in our lives. We can go there for strength, direction, hope. The cycle of growing, harvesting, feeding and yes bucketing manure out of the feed barn is a reflection of all of God’s virtues but the greatest of which is patience. My lovely bride and I and maybe my good friend Glen enjoy this yearlong effort surrounded by all of God’s wonderful gifts — his animals, His ground, His trees, His creeks, His mountains, His barn swallows who build a nest in our breezeway each spring. The rain has picked up — God is telling us maybe tomorrow. We will wait patiently.