Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20210602-lcj-lackey.jpg

Richard Lackey

Looking through the West Virginia Natural Resources Game Regulations there does not appear to be a limit on how many farm gates you can harvest with a crossbow.

There’s nothing about size, whether an 8-foot one is too small, or style, whether it is a bar gate or a panel gate, or color, whether it is green, blue or the ever-popular red. Maybe they are protected by Federal Migratory Bird Regs.

Recommended for you