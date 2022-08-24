You can read all the self-help marriage books or visit “relationship” shrinks but, from 41 years of marriage experience and success, I’ll offer some thoughts: Always tell her she’s pretty, pick up after yourself, go to church together, and find common interests, like Star Trek.
Playing golf with friends took me away for way too many hours. A boat big enough for the whole family produces wonderful memories. Of course, when we bought the farm, the boat was the first to go.
Shared goals. That’s why splitting wood together means staying warm together. A shared goal. Oh, and she paid for half of those excavators — if she’s feeling stressed about something, we find something she wants to tear up, move or just dig a hole. It really pays.
It’s the middle of August in Lincoln County. The hay is getting deep, and the cattle are spending a good bit of time lounging along pasture fence lines eyeing the hay fields. One falling tree or a deer running headlong into fencing means trying to put 25 head back in their pasture. Not an easy task when they get that first big mouthful of clover, timothy, and alfalfa. I wouldn’t want to go back either.
The hay is deep enough to cover the still-spotted fawns, the groundhogs, snakes, and turkeys. You would never know they were there unless you happened to walk up on one, or if you watched closely to see the hay seed heads gently moving and there was no breeze.
Then it becomes a challenge to slowly walk towards the moving seed heads and see what is in there. Fawns will jump higher than their height. Turkeys will waddle off, making a wide path. Coons or opossums will hiss and dare you to come closer. A huge smile and you slowly back up.
You return to the house to remove the ticks.
The second hay cutting is awaiting a long stretch of hot sunshine filled days. This is also the best time for firewood to be seasoning. You can’t cut and split wood when the snow is falling; it takes months to season so it lights easily and burns long and slow. A cool weekend in an otherwise hot month is a gift to be taken advantage of with your lovely bride and a wood splitter.
The logs from big oaks and hickories have been pulled from the edges of pastures or the woods along farm roads. Fallen poplars, maples, beech, sycamores, dying ashes, and cherries have been left for the animals to build homes and to eventually replenish the soil.
The logs are left in an area that a 4-wheel-drive truck or tractor can get to when the logs have been cut 20-feet long, split and piled up. The area needs to be high on a hill with a view of open pasture and green in every direction.
Some say I cheat when I cut logs into 20-foot lengths to be split. Our friend Glen over on Chappel Road on the downhill side of Sumerco mountain offered that it would be easier on my knees and back to pick the logs up with an excavator and cut them waist high.
What a great idea. You have to do a little dance to cut on one end then the other to keep the log balanced or it will roll off onto you.
Like dining in a nice restaurant, the right atmosphere and view for splitting wood is essential to the experience. It will take many hours over many days to split enough wood to heat a home 24 hours a day through an entire West Virginia winter. Why not have a beautiful canopy of oak trees above you with sunlight filtering through? A green pasture laying out around you in every direction. Green mountains in the distance. No one around for a mile or so.
Left to your thoughts, you smell unseasoned wood as it splits open and see the beauty of unique wood grain with each piece split. The smile on your wife’s face as a piece splits falls open and reveals wood beetles, or huge ants scurrying every direction, or an orange salamander. The smile on your face as you pick up the last piece to split and not the first copperhead today.
There are large piles of firewood all around you. God gave you these trees to enjoy their beauty and to use them when they fall to the ground. You never cut down a tree to “harvest” it. You await the day it has lived its life and it can provide value to you and everything that lives in the forest.
When it’s 20 degrees out — when the gentle breeze feels like it’s going to cut through you, snow covers the wooden fence rails along the county road, the robins have flown south, and the cattle are pressed together in the feed barn — a big fire in the den wood stove with the window in the door to watch the flames is so comforting.