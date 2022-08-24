Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Richard Lackey

You can read all the self-help marriage books or visit “relationship” shrinks but, from 41 years of marriage experience and success, I’ll offer some thoughts: Always tell her she’s pretty, pick up after yourself, go to church together, and find common interests, like Star Trek.

Playing golf with friends took me away for way too many hours. A boat big enough for the whole family produces wonderful memories. Of course, when we bought the farm, the boat was the first to go.

