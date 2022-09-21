Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Caterpillars are amazing creatures — all those legs, hair, and big eyes. They just crawl along, headed somewhere. Grab one and they try to curl up, and they’re kind of squishy. They come in so many colors and sizes. The big brown ones, we always comment on late in the summer, depending on whether they have any black stripes and if so how many which to some people indicates what kind of winter we are going to have. I never can remember whether a few black stripes means a long and bad winter, or the other way around. I’m sure, by that time, that caterpillar has already become a moth or butterfly and has headed for Florida.

So few creatures start out more different than a caterpillar and end up so different when mature. We have all known people that changed when they became adults. Some nice, quite a few you don’t want to spend the first minute in a room with. That goes for relatives as well. You wonder what got into people that changed them so. I just know that toxic people should not be in your life. Someone once told me that having toxic people in your life is not good for you.

Recommended for you