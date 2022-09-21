Caterpillars are amazing creatures — all those legs, hair, and big eyes. They just crawl along, headed somewhere. Grab one and they try to curl up, and they’re kind of squishy. They come in so many colors and sizes. The big brown ones, we always comment on late in the summer, depending on whether they have any black stripes and if so how many which to some people indicates what kind of winter we are going to have. I never can remember whether a few black stripes means a long and bad winter, or the other way around. I’m sure, by that time, that caterpillar has already become a moth or butterfly and has headed for Florida.
So few creatures start out more different than a caterpillar and end up so different when mature. We have all known people that changed when they became adults. Some nice, quite a few you don’t want to spend the first minute in a room with. That goes for relatives as well. You wonder what got into people that changed them so. I just know that toxic people should not be in your life. Someone once told me that having toxic people in your life is not good for you.
I took that admonition to heart and reevaluated those around me, and the ones closest, and slowly made changes. I hated to lose some of them, but I found I did not miss them. I hope for them the best, since I valued them highly. We encouraged them to attend church with us, since, for some people, finding faith can make such an enormous difference in their life. The toxicity fades away and their perspective on life changes for the better. Maybe they were just caterpillars and needed that push to become butterflies.
Everything at the farm is seemingly out to bite you, sting you, prick you, burn you, impale you, trip you, run into you (over you), or fall on you. After 31 years, you would think we would have experienced everything possible. Doing hay this past week, I experienced something new that was a painful surprise — an Orgyia Leucostigma.
I was unaware there were any of these in Lincoln County, let alone on the back of my tractor seat.
Not having an air-conditioned tractor, and it being in the low 90s, I wear the least possible. I don’t know if nude tractoring is legal in Lincoln County, but I doubt anyone would even notice. We had a neighbor some years ago that would get quite intoxicated on the weekends and would often be found passed out in their car in someone’s hay field completely nude on Sunday mornings.
Maybe it’s somehow freeing.
I am all about living and let live. This fall, hay cutting was full of millions of flying grasshoppers and praying mantises. The more you cut towards the middle, the more concentrated they became. They fly at you from every direction — hitting every part of your body or lighting on your legs, chest, face, arms. I didn’t care — they ain’t out to get me and it’s part of the glorious late summer hating experience. There were turkeys in every field totally oblivious to my tractor and the screaming disc mower. They were gorging themselves on an insect horn of plenty.
As I sat down, I noticed a caterpillar on my seat that was quite small, interestingly marked and was best described as a crawling toothbrush. Just another bug to gently move away. About 100 yards from where I started raking, my back started to feel like it was on fire and was itching terribly, like I had poison Ivy. I could not continue. I got under my outside shower, while yelling at Suzanne to help. A half a can of calamine lotion later my back was cooling.
Suzanne looked up what I described, and it was a white-marked Tussock Moth Caterpillar, or, by its binomial nomenclature, Orgyia Leucostigma, which I am sure we all use in our normal everyday descriptions of the flora and fauna in our lives. Yup, eighth-grade biology is a long way back in that rear view mirror. High school was tough enough without “binomial nomenclature.” This little guy has poisonous hairs and spines. My live-and-let-live perspective was taking a huge hit, but strongly reinforcing the idea that you can’t allow toxic people in your life. Don’t be that toxic person; help those that you can and quietly walk away from the ones you can’t. Don’t allow those human walking toothbrushes anywhere near you.