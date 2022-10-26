We are deluged with messages every minute, hour and days of our lives. Since retiring mine have decreased dramatically which is a blessing. Not being connected is really nice. Until recently, we did not have cell or internet service for 30 years at our little piece of heaven up Turkey Creek. No annoying dings, rings or strange electronic tones. Just the wind in the trees, birds chirping and cows mooing.
I feel so sorry for everyone in our society today that are tied to electronic devices that control their lives. From Facebook to Twitter to whatever. When I sit with some people I find them immediately reflexively reacting to some annoying noise emanating from a small flat box or a watch looking device on their arm. Would we accept some person just walking up and start talking? We would all agree they would be rude. That is what it is. What is so important you can’t focus on the human being right in front of you? I don’t believe God put us here to respond to electronic devices versus a living breathing person in front of you. One has a life expectancy much shorter than the plastic one that will end up in a dump somewhere to languish til the world is consumed by an imploding sun.
When a 2,000# bull is not moving through the loading chute like he should we touch him in the rump with a cattle prod. That gets his attention much like people’s reaction to a phone ding. Someday there will be the technology to electrically like a cattle prod notify the electronic device user they have an incoming message. We’ll see people jump - which should be fun to watch but sad for humanity. A message that jolts all of your senses.
As a kid in South Carolina I went to the beach a good bit but not as a tourist. There were day trips with my grandfather to fish, crab or pick up unusual sea shells after a big storm or hurricane. There was no trash then. No plastic water bottles. No plastic bags. Only seashells and the occasional piece of driftwood. I always looked for a glass bottle with a note in it but alas never found a bottle or one with a note in it. But a balloon this past week at the farm brought a message. Handwritten on a shiny aluminum pinkish balloon was written “Rest In Peace my dear Friend Melissa Love You + Miss You”.
Where did it come from? What happened to Melissa? Was she saved and is she now with Jesus? How devastated is her family? How big of a hole did she leave in other people’s lives? Friends and family who miss her voice and her company. Her friend could have shared their feelings on the internet or through tweets or texts. But I find this balloon visceral and unsettling. I picked it up as trash to be discarded but now feel compelled to hold on to it lest Melissa be forgotten and I don’t know any of these people.
A handwritten note that has more feelings, more emotion, more haunting questions than any oh so important electronic messages received while in the company of a friend or loved one. I plan to attach it to the inside of a barn wall to remind me how important the hand written word is and the frailty of life. A balloon with a simple message for all of us - turn that electronic device off, make use of the time you have, accomplish something with your hands,enjoy the trees, the birds, your family and friends. I doubt the first head stone has yet been inscribed “I wish I had been online more”.