Richard Lackey

We are deluged with messages every minute, hour and days of our lives. Since retiring mine have decreased dramatically which is a blessing. Not being connected is really nice. Until recently, we did not have cell or internet service for 30 years at our little piece of heaven up Turkey Creek. No annoying dings, rings or strange electronic tones. Just the wind in the trees, birds chirping and cows mooing.

I feel so sorry for everyone in our society today that are tied to electronic devices that control their lives. From Facebook to Twitter to whatever. When I sit with some people I find them immediately reflexively reacting to some annoying noise emanating from a small flat box or a watch looking device on their arm. Would we accept some person just walking up and start talking? We would all agree they would be rude. That is what it is. What is so important you can’t focus on the human being right in front of you? I don’t believe God put us here to respond to electronic devices versus a living breathing person in front of you. One has a life expectancy much shorter than the plastic one that will end up in a dump somewhere to languish til the world is consumed by an imploding sun.

