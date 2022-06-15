Attending church has been a part of my life since as far back as I can remember. As a family we attended a myriad of churches since we lived in a myriad of places. Big churches and small. All Baptist. I have attended a few Catholic weddings but never an actual service. I just recall getting on my knees a lot. Probably could not do that today after having both knees replaced.
COVID-19 kept us out of church for several years. We have slowly started to return but the music seems to have changed. No more choir, no more hymns. Hymns that have been around since the 1600’s have now been replaced by pop Christian songs that you hear on the radio. Some we call “7/11” songs since you sing the same 7 words 11 times. Folks on the stage seem to enjoy singing them. I see a lot of folks just standing and watching the people on the stage. I severely miss singing hymns. Being joyful by raising your voice in song no matter your singing capability is wondrous. I just stand and watch now awaiting the message.
My parents once paid for me to get singing and guitar lessons. Even buying me a classical guitar — a Giannini — sounds kind of fun to say. After about 6 months of lessons, we had a power outage and my mother offered I should serenade her, my dad, my little sister and the dog by candlelight. The dog laid down and put his paws over his ears. My little sister looked puzzled. My mom tried to clap and sing along but we were not on the same beat. Daddy wondered what he had gotten for six months of hard earned money. That was the end of my lessons — rock star was not in my future. All these years later he believes I was more interested in the attractive young lady who was trying to teach me. He may be right.
The music minister in a coat and tie would stand, call out a hymnal page number and raise his hands for us to stand. The choir in their shimmering flowing robes would stand in unison. I would hold the hymnal with my mother and she would often put her arm around me. My dad was usually back at work by that time. Songs that tied all generations together. Some songs she would hold me even closer as the tears rolled down her face. Every song had a message in it and a deep meaning for her. I tear up today as I sing some of her favorite hymns. They have meaning to me. “Crown Him with many crowns/ The lamb upon the throne:/ Hark! How the heav’nly anthem drowns/ All music but it’s own!”
Being on the farm often out in the woods by myself, those hymns and memories come rushing back. Perhaps I have replaced the church with the woods. The Bible tells us we are to gather together — maybe I feel better gathering with my memories. I am conflicted. I do however get to sing hymns when moved by the beauty of His woods — “Then sings my soul/ My Saviour God to thee:/ How great Thou art! How great Thou art!”
Perhaps there are some stresses that linger in my mind or a terrible feeling comes along. Typical worries such as the economy, our health or whether it will rain on the drying cut hay. The most intense are the safety, health and future of our grandchildren. “A mighty fortress is our God/ A bulwark never failing:/ Our helper He, amid the flood/ Of mortal ills prevailing.”
The blue sky above, a beautiful red tailed hawk gently gliding on the air currents, a chipmunk with stripes down its back stops to see who is invading its world. I am not here to disturb you, only here to marvel at your industriousness. “What a friend we have in Jesus/ All our sins and griefs to bear/ And what a privilege to carry/ Everything to God in prayer.”
There is no one here to look askance at me and my terrible singing. There are only the rolling hills, the towering oaks, hickories, wild cherries, the poplars and the maples. There is serenity and peace here. “Blessed assurance, Jesus is mine/ O what a foretaste of glory divine/ Heir of salvation, purchase of God/ Born of His Spirit, washed in His blood.”
There is a soft breeze. The leaves on the trees move in unison. The wispy clouds above slowly move across the sky. The small ripples on the pond all move in the same direction. Listen closely and you can hear the breeze. So simple, so pure. “Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound/ That saved a wretch like me/ I once was found, but now am found/ Was blind but now I see.”
Everything is simple here in the woods. No technology that is supposedly making our lives better. No noise from planes, trains and automobiles. No talking heads on TV driving us all apart and into despair. No crime, no poverty, no far away war affecting our finances. Remember when life was so very simple? About 5 or 6 years old? “Jesus loves me! This I know, For the Bible tells me so; Little ones to Him belong; They are weak, but He is strong.”
The squirrel sits on its rear haunches and stares as it gently curls its grey tail. The momma deer with her little spotted fawn turn their ears trying to understand, the bright red male cardinal balances on an overhead limb and appeals to a female somewhere, the busy web spinning wolf spider pauses from producing a huge project in my path glistening in the sunlight as they hear me try to sing “All creatures of our God and King/ Lift up your voice and with us sing/ O praise Him, Alleluia/ Thou burning sun with golden beam/ Thou silver moon with softer gleam.”