A careless distribution of opiates exhorted by numerous pharmaceutical companies especially in the late 1990s occurred in the United States, tragically impacting the lives of many Americans. The drug dealers contributing to this crisis were trusted professionals, multi-million-dollar industries who pushed these highly addictive pain medications on doctors. The doctors in most cases were not innocent either, soon “pill-mills” began rapidly appearing, making these opiates easily acceptable to patients despite their ailment. What was created for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy began to flood the streets. Appalachia was arguably hit the hardest, resulting in a vast increase in Substance Use Disorder (SUD) which has consequently caused a surge in fatal overdoses.
Ralph Waldo Emerson, renown writer and philosopher once stated, “our greatest strength lies not in never having fallen, but in rising every time we fall.” Among the many people in our community who are struggling with Substance Use Disorder (SUD), there is an ever-growing number of people who are healing from a life of addiction and the destruction that follows. Their stories of growth are extraordinary, presenting proof that there is hope amid the opioid epidemic.
My personal battle with substance use stems perhaps from my childhood. From a young age I struggled with connection, I was insecure, and was plagued with anxiety and depression. I was never one to express my emotions, I learned to withhold my feelings to not burden my loved ones. The weight of my suppressed emotions grew immensely as I aged, and my ability to convey them diminished to nothing. My depression presented itself with thoughts of suicide and other means of self-sabotage, and I lacked the ability to cope with life and the problems that presented themselves.
What was once a recreational, and social behavior quickly escalated into a progressive obsession which would have a profound impact on my life. I suppose my true reliance on mind altering substances manifested following the death of my daughter, never grasping the concept of coping with emotions from childhood left me determined to survive the only way I knew how. This escape from my reality shifted into a lifestyle which affected every aspect of my being. I damaged relationships, disappointed loved ones, and ultimately nearly lost my life as a result of an overdose on fentanyl.
The overdose was precisely what I needed in order to truly grasp the fact that I needed help, that I could no longer manage my life. It was apparent that if I continued living the way I was then I was bound to die, and quickly. After spending a week in bed experiencing withdrawals following my overdose, I made the decision to sign myself into an inpatient treatment facility, Huntington Addiction Wellness Center (HAWC) where I learned how to live again. I was introduced to a manner of living which required the practical application principles intended to enhance ones thinking process and behaviors. Among the steps suggested to follow, I found myself examining my life which brought forth an awareness of my true underlying issues. Whether these issues were character defects or trauma responses, it was essential for them to be acknowledged and resolved or I was at risk of falling back into my unhealthy behaviors.
Upon returning home a transition plan was made. This plan brought forth structure and ensured that my recovery needs would be met. These needs included the regular attendance of meetings, which has been crucial for my personal growth. I have gained a family at the East Lynn Recovery Group, a meeting which has been made possible through Pastor Daniel Adkins (of the East Lynn Church of Christ) and his wife Tanya Adkins. Their genuine compassion for people who struggle with Substance Use Disorder is remarkable. Meetings have been essential for my recovery because they provide an environment that is loving and supportive, where I am able to discuss my challenges along with having the opportunity to share experiences that could potentially encourage someone or help them with situations they may be facing.
Through repairing my relationships with and gaining the trust of my family, attending meetings, seeing a therapist, and working with my sponsor I have accumulated a network of support, which has been vital for my recovery. The support, guidance, and encouragement that I have received has played a major role in my decision to further my education and pursue a career in recovery, I have found my passion. The life that I live today is a life that I would not have been able to fathom just a year ago, 9 months into recovery has given me so many opportunities, and experiences. Before recovery I was merely surviving, today I am actually living.