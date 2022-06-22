If Gov. Jim Justice can contract Lyme disease from a tick bite, so can any of the rest of us mortals. And remember: Unless caught early enough and treated properly, this disease is potentially a killer. So is another tick-borne malady, Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
Both are possible in our state.
I myself am off to a bad start in this June-July season when ticks are at their most prevalent, not only in the woods and wild fields but also right in your garden or front lawn. By my count I have sustained five tick bites thus far.
One sent me scurrying to HIMG to be tested.
This particular bite came from a super small tick that dug into my flesh on top of my right foot at the juncture of two toes. I’d noticed the itching one night at bedtime but took it too casually.
By the time I’d figured out what that little black dot was, the tick had been embedded for 12 hours. Not good. Ticks are best identified and removed as soon as possible. Using a sterilized tweezer, be sure you get the whole bug. Leaving the head embedded can still cause trouble.
At HIMG I was seen first by a nurse practitioner, who then called in a physician. The bite had become swollen, and a curious translucent bubble had formed on top, very tender to the touch.
The physician ordered a blood test. A nurse came in to draw the blood, and he took a good bit. “It’ll be a couple days before we get results,” he told me and added they’d be testing for both Lyme and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
It’s so wonderful waiting for two days to find out if you may have contracted something truly terrible. Especially when the bite itself stayed inflamed and while that bubble effect did not diminish, despite my taking twice a day the antibiotic HIMG had prescribed.
They’d also told me to soak the foot in reasonably hot water. Doing so seemed to help reduce the pain and the itching. I also started applying Cortizone-10 cream for itch relief and using a charcoal stick meant to absorb toxins.
The first call from HIMG came when I was caught up in an editing project and my mind was completely off the tick problem. “Negative for Lyme disease,” was the message from the friendly voice on the phone.
“What about Rocky Mountain spotted fever?” I asked. “We don’t have that yet,” said the friendly voice. “Someone will call you later.” A full day later I got a second call from HIMG. “Negative for Rocky Mountain” was the word that finally allowed me to breathe a deep sigh of relief.
The tiny tick, nonetheless, had indeed delivered a toxic load, because the bite stayed inflamed more than was comfortable, and the translucent bubble wasn’t down much either.
So please know that ticks are bearers of more than just those two kinds of viruses. One is a condition called alpha-gal, which can render you intolerant for eating red meat and for a number of years.
The best idea is to spray your shoes and pants legs with tick repellent before you stroll in the woods or in any area of high grasses or weeds.
And check your body all over when you get back in the house.