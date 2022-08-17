Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

“Summer time, and the livin’ is easy,” except it’s been anything but, with fatal flooding in neighboring Kentucky, hotter-than-Hades days from Phoenix to London, the abortion wars in Kansas and worries about an epidemic of shootings in public places. So take a break and breeze through a few memorable aphorisms and mischievous laugh lines:

On a recent Amtrak trip to D.C., I spotted a man wearing a tan T-shirt that said “HOPTOMISTIC — The belief that everything will work out fine with a great craft beer.”

John Patrick Grace actually traces his ancestry to County Cork, plus a touch of Germany and Wales. He writes from his home in eastern Cabell County.

