As a boy growing up in Chicago, I was fascinated by the romantic image of cross-country trains. I would show up in downtown depots just to watch their departures. “All aboard! The New York Central’s 20th Century Limited, with stops in Cleveland, Ohio, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and final destination Grand Central Station in Manhattan, is now in final boarding on Track 18.”
In my early teens I was thrilled to board that storied train myself, bound for New York. I also had occasion to ride the Illinois Central Railroad’s City of New Orleans from Chicago to that Delta destination and also to ride the exotically named Panama Limited, the overnight train back to the Windy City.
Of all the trains departing from Chicago depots, however, the one whose name sent more shivers down my spine than any other was the Great Northern Railway’s Empire Builder. Heading out, that train snaked through the Chicago rail yards and rolled north to Minneapolis-St. Paul, then bore resolutely west, across plains and the Rocky Mountains toward its terminal point — Seattle, Washington.
Why such a thrill just watching this train depart? The idea of empire! What could be more magnificent than building an empire? The thing harks up the grandeur of Greece and Alexander the Great, the glories of Rome and the Caesars, and later the globe-spanning British Empire upon which, it was said, “the sun never sets.”
Think then of the Russian tsars, who go back at least to 1547. Gregory and Catherine and many others. Lastly, recall the powerful Soviet Union that rose from the ashes of World War II to bring Asia and Europe together in an economic and military juggernaut under Josef Stalin and the strongmen who followed.
Which brings us to the mad, megalomaniac dreams of Vladimir Putin. The ex-KGB operative and current Kremlin leader has mentally and emotionally placed himself in this line of emperor-like characters in the annals of Russian history. He sees his role as restoring Russia to immense global power and taking back from western “clutches” the satellites Moscow once controlled — Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Romania and more.
One TV news analyst remarked: “This is a war (the Ukraine invasion) that Putin cannot afford to lose.” The reason: If he does in fact lose, his decades-long dream of expanding Russian power goes up in smoke, and he himself will likely end up deposed — or dead.
Like other dictatorial figures before him, Putin keeps his own counsel. He has “advisers” but listens to them only if they agree with his presuppositions. Those who dare to challenge him risk being ousted or even imprisoned.
Out of his isolation, his paranoia and his vainglorious dreams of resurrecting the old Soviet empire, Putin has, say some analysts (both Russian-born and western), created his own reality bubble at odds with the actual state of things.
He has told the Russian public over state-run Moscow One TV that Ukraine, not Russia, started the war, that Russia is only trying to “liberate” Ukrainians from neo-Nazi leaders. He has denied that Russian aircraft are bombing civilian targets, including apartment complexes, schools and hospitals.
None of this is true, as we can plainly see with our own eyes, thanks to courageous U.S. and other western videographers on the ground in Ukraine. Rather the fight is hypocrisy vs. democracy. Brute quest for power vs. a people determined to defend their land and live in a free and sovereign state.