The Rev. Bob Bondurant, who formerly oversaw the Marshall University Campus Christian Center, sent me a Facebook post with a legend that said something like, “He sent creatures without wings so that we wouldn’t know they were angels.” Below the legend was the image of a medium-sized brown and white dog with a small tabby cat cuddled up against its side.

Count me among the legions of believers who just know that God Almighty blesses us through our pets. And also among those who hope there’s a place for these godsends in heaven with their human companions.

John Patrick Grace and his wife, Paula, share their home in eastern Cabell County with Cooper, Punkin and Mocha. R.I.P. Max and Cleo.

