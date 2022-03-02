The world, including our own country, seems full of perils. What we need to navigate the months ahead may be wisdom and the courage to follow the wisdom we absorb from whatever good sources we can find. The aphorisms, snippets and quotes that follow may help. Or so I earnestly hope!
“The ego gets what it wants in words. The soul finds what it needs in silence.” — Richard Rohr
“Only in God is my soul at rest; in Him is my salvation.” — From a song by John Michael Talbot
“Life can only be understood backwards, but it must be lived forwards.” — Soren Kierkegaard
And when you may find yourself engaged in a discussion, especially a heated one, please remember: “You are entitled to your own opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.” — Daniel Patrick Moynihan
“We do not tame truth. Truth tames us.” — Mike Zonta
A few more insights to ponder:
“The world is not here to make you happy. It is here to make you conscious.” — Eckhart Tolle
“We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark. The real tragedy in life is when men are afraid of the light.” — Plato
“If you don’t allow yourself to be a work in progress, you’ll always be stuck in stupid.” — Wendy Williams
“Yesterday I was clever and so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise and so I am changing myself.” — Sufi saying
“I always told God I wanted to be someone. I guess I should have been more specific.” — Lilly Tomlin
“I dwell in possibility.” — Emily Dickinson
“Teachers do not work for income, but for outcome.” — Calvin Harris
“Let us go on, for the long way impels us.” — Dante, Inf. Canto VI
“Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one’s courage.” — Anais Nin
“There is no ‘try.’ There is only ‘do’ and ‘not do.’ ” — Anthony Robbins
“The things we see every day are the things we never see at all.” — G.K. Chesterton
And a favorite scripture: “What matters is Faith that works through Love.” — Galatians 5:6
“We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” — Benjamin Franklin
“Don’t count the days. Make the days count.” — Muhammad Ali
I’d like to close with a great blessing from the New Testament:
“May the God of peace, who brought up from the dead the great shepherd of the sheep by the blood of the eternal covenant, Jesus our Lord, furnish you with all that is good, that you may do his will.” — Hebrews 13:20-21
When not collecting aphorisms, John Patrick Grace edits books and teaches Italian and The Life Writing Class online. He is a former Associated Press reporter (Chicago), editor (New York City) and foreign correspondent (Rome). He writes from his home in eastern Cabell County.