When I was in the U.S. Air Force, it had a motto: “We proceed unhindered by tradition.” Our two major political parties both need to remind themselves of this wise dictum.

Many Republicans have succumbed to MAGA, supposing that a few decades ago the USA was greater than it is now and a return is possible and desirable. Some Democrats have succumbed to radical DEI, which posits that three or four centuries ago the colonies that would become the USA grievously sinned and that renewed realization of this is needed and desirable.

John Palmer is a Huntington resident.

