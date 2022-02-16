West Virginia’s ban on nuclear power plants is history now that Gov. Jim Justice has signed a bill that eliminates a 26-year-old ban on such plants in the state.
But don’t expect a rush of nuclear power development anytime soon. The process of selecting a specific technology for a nuclear power plant, finding a site and going through the regulatory process takes years.
But something has to be done if internal combustion engines are to be phased out of existence as a means of fighting climate change. It makes no sense to convert large numbers of vehicles from fossil fuel power to battery power if there’s not enough generating capacity to recharge all those batteries.
By coincidence, the federal Energy Information Administration said Wednesday that sales of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle sales in the United States have increased in recent months as sales of vehicles relying on gasoline and diesel fuel decreased. In the fourth quarter, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles accounted for about 11% of light-duty vehicle sales, the EIA said in quoting data from Ward’s Intelligence.
Renewable sources of electricity — solar, wind, geothermal and hydropower — are good for supplementing fossil fuels or nuclear power for what is known as baseload generation, but they can’t be expected to carry the entire load. In this region, there’s not enough land for huge solar farms or wind for turbines.
Coal is on its way out. There’s no rush — yet — to develop large-scale power plants burning natural gas. Not in West Virginia, one of the nation’s leading gas-producing states. Coal interests have shut them out of the power market here, although gas-fired power plants are being developed in Ohio and Kentucky.
If coal is dying and gas is shut out, that leaves nuclear power plants as the solution to West Virginia’s need for baseload power generation unless the state transitions from being an exporter of electricity to being an importer.
Just as coal is on its way out, so are the large-scale nuclear power plants most of us think of. But those, too, are being retired and not replaced just as large coal-burning plants are.
As noted by HD Media’s Mike Tony, the debate over West Virginia’s potential nuclear future has focused on small modular reactors. Small modular reactors are advanced nuclear reactors capable of up to 300 megawatts of electrical output.
The technology is not yet market-ready. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved its first design for a small modular reactor in August 2020 for what Portland, Oregon-based developer NuScale Power said would be a 60-megawatt power plant.
For comparison, the coal-fired John Amos Power Plant in Putnam County can produce 2,900 megawatts of electricity. The Mountaineer plant in Mason County is rated at 1,300 megawatts. West Virginia would need 14 of these 300-megawatt small nuclear plants to replace those two plants, and that’s not counting other coal generation elsewhere in the state.
The bill was opposed by groups concerned about its effect on the coal industry and dangers of nuclear power, but all energy-producing systems require tradeoffs.
Experience teaches us that a lot can change in a decade or two. Since 2002, the electricity generating industry has changed a great deal in terms of who produces power and from what sources. By this time in 2042, there may be nuclear power plants in West Virginia. That will be up to a new generation of decision makers, one that didn’t grow up relying so much on coal.