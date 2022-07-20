Have you read a book that was so powerful that it stayed with you for reasons you can’t explain, so you go back to it again and again looking for clues as to what made it such a compelling read?
That just happened to me. The book was “1984” by George Orwell. It’s a classic. As Mark Twain said, a classic is a book people praise but don’t read. I had known the basic premise of “1984” since I was in junior high — long before the year 1984. It sounded like an interesting concept, but that was about it.
The western world of 2022 has become a surveillance society similar to Orwell’s Oceania. Security cameras are everywhere. Our phones track our movements and what we read online. The concept of privacy today is much different from that of the real 1984. As I had wanted to read at least two classic novels this year, “1984” sounded like a good candidate.
But it had to be read right. It had to be read the way Orwell intended — on paper, in a hardback book. And it had to be mine, not one that I checked out of a library and would have to return. So I went to a brick-and-mortar book store and bought the only copy on the shelves.
“1984” covers some of the same territory as Orwell’s shorter “Animal Farm,” which I polished off in one day in the 1980s. A reader needs at least a slight understanding of Soviet history and a basic knowledge of Josef Stalin and Leon Trotsky to get the full meaning of both works.
“Animal Farm” at least had a few scenes where you could smile at the irony of the pig’s actions. “1984” had no such scenes for me.
Orwell’s skill at building a world has few peers. While reading the first third of the book, I could only process one chapter at a time. Each night was one chapter until there came a point where I had to put it down for a week or more because Orwell’s vision of Oceania was so bleak. It was like a horror story where society and government were the monster that hid behind every door.
As for the last quarter of the book — the final 76 pages out of 284 — I polished it off in one night and stayed way up past my bedtime doing so. This was the part where Orwell’s research into Soviet-era torture, purges and altering of history all came together.
Orwell’s dystopia felt so much different from young adult dystopias like the one in “The Hunger Games” because it felt more real. While the catchphrase of one book — “May the odds be ever in your favor” — can be used as a fun joke among friends, “Oceania has always been at war with Eastasia” doesn’t carry the same frivolity.
“1984” is a hard read, and as with most great literature, it must be read more than once to understand what the author is telling you. And Orwell had a lot to say about Soviet society then and western society now.
On the whole, “1984” earns its reputation as a great book, but you need to prepare yourself before you read it if you want to get the most out of it.
Up next? Maybe a re-reading of “Of Mice and Men,” which I also read in the 1980s. Or “The Grapes of Wrath,” which I have never read. Or maybe “The Great Gatsby” to see if it was as terrible as it felt when I read it in college.