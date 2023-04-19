Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

It’s one of the best light and sound shows around, and few get to see it.

The wide mouth of a steel furnace glows orange-hot, ready to accept its next load. A large scoop-like device called a charge bucket dumps about 150 tons of scrap steel into the furnace. As the charge bucket moves out of the way, a lid descends to seal the furnace shut except for a hole at the top large enough for a 32-inch graphite electrode to be inserted. Below the electrode and below the scrap steel is a diode to receive the direct current. A raw material called direct reduced iron is added to the mix, as are other components necessary to produce steel that meets customers’ specifications. As 140,000 amps of electricity move through the furnace for about 45 minutes, the former cars, refrigerators and other scrap are melted into liquid steel.

Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hemediallc.com.

Recommended for you