Recent headline: “Six first-year bankers quit and walked out from Goldman Sachs because superiors stressed performance.” After reading that I emailed my Goldman buddy, “For the love of God, please stop asking Generation Z employees to work.”
In Herman Melville’s 1853 short story “Bartleby the Scrivener,” a Wall Street clerk begins a puzzling go-slow campaign at the office. “I would prefer not to” becomes his polite reply when asked to draft documents. Formerly he’d been the hardest worker.
Bartleby’s quiet quitting is the current trend of doing the very least without getting fired. Chinese young professionals started a slow life movement called “tang ping” (lying flat) to protest over-competitiveness in the 84-hour work week. The protesters won. The Supreme People’s Court recently said 12 hours a day, six days a week is illegal.
The court referred to an employee hired to work 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week, known as “996”. A professional who left work to travel the world coined the term 996 in reference to his extreme work hours. His early retirement shocked China.
To me quiet quitting is worse than walking out. Quiet quitting is subversive and destructive to the office and economy. If you cut back on your job, the employer must hire more help.
John Gapper of the FT Financial Times of London reasonably advises quiet quitters, “Ease off by doing your job well for the agreed hours, rather than slacking off constantly.”
Hoppy Kercheval of the WV MetroNews speaks more bluntly: “I am an aging baby boomer, born in 1955 and raised with an ethos of work. It was understood that hard work paid off.
“The harder you work, the luckier you get. The longer hours and additional responsibilities created stress, but you learned to deal with it. The rewards included higher pay and added benefits of confidence and sense of accomplishment.
“As an aging boomer, my advice to those engaged in quiet quitting is this: Just go ahead and quit! We will find someone else for the job. There is work to be done.” Well said, Hoppy.
Maybe I overdid work ethos. In my younger days on the management committee at the law office, I really didn’t think we should have holidays other than four major ones — Christmas, New Year’s, Fourth of July and Thanksgiving. Of course, we only had two more at the law firm — Memorial Day and Labor Day — but I thought those were for the lazy.
More than once I worked 24 hours in a day. One year my time records said I worked all 365 days of the year. Just call me a curmudgeon. I’m the same age as Hoppy Kercheval and would tell the Goldman Sachs quitters, “Don’t go away mad, just go away. And don’t let that door hit you on the way out.”
Of course, after bad heath forced me to cut back work in my 50s, I looked like like old Bartleby, puzzling my fellow attorneys. Now I’m loafing with Gen Z in semi-retirement.
I wouldn’t change my life, but I’ve got to admit there’s something to the slacker lifestyle. I recall all the heart attacks and strokes of fellow law partners. Maybe the Gen Z types aren’t as dumb as they seem.