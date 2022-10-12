Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

I love natural predictions of weather. If you’re like me, look to persimmons and woolly worms for your winter forecast. With weather so unreliable, it’s comforting to hold on to something even if others tell you it’s an old wives’ tale.

Folk custom says persimmons predict weather. The method: Find local persimmons that reflect area conditions. Wait till the fruit ripens. Open the flesh and cut through the middle of the large seed.

Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.

