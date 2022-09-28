A local columnist refers to all sorts of numbers, poll results and the liberal-thinking news media; however, such things do not change the fact that we do not have a democrat form of government — that is, a majority of one. Never mind so many who think otherwise. Our government is a constitutional republic, which means a government of laws and not men. California has tried letting voters decide with propositions. Sometimes there are more propositions on a ballot than there are candidates.
West Virginia citizens do not want abortion on demand. Our legislature, chosen by we the people, has decided the issue the constitutional republic way with nine months of debate.
Fred Friar’s rule of two says, “Most often you have only two choices.” It is either stay or go, it is either up or down, it is either daylight or dark, etc. There are green tomatoes and ripe tomatoes, green beans and pinto beans, red lights and green lights. There are a lot of drivers these days that can’t tell the difference between a red light and a yellow light, but I digress.
Hydrogen is the most plentiful element in the universe. If squeezed together hard enough, two molecules of hydrogen will become one molecule of helium and a large amount of energy will be produced considering the tiny size of hydrogen molecules. This is what is going on inside of our sun. Hydrogen can also react with other elements to become all sorts of things like methane, sugar, water, acids, Grandma’s lye soap ... the list is endless.
So what about “green hydrogen”? It is a dopey name given to hydrogen if the electric current used to split water (H2O) into oxygen and hydrogen comes from a renewable source — you know like windmills and solar panels. OK with that, but what about the hydrogen made using electric current from coal or natural gas or wood or bagasse? Come to think of it, bagasse is what’s left after the sugar juice is squeezed out. Bagasse must be a renewable because sugar cane is planted and regrows ever year. I wonder which is more efficient — burning bagasse 24/7 to make electricity or windmills that only work when the wind blows and solar that only works when the sun shines.
What about batteries, you might ask. It takes far more energy to create a battery than the amount of current a battery can store. Over time batteries quit working and have to be replaced — more energy consumed and the headache of disposing of a dead batteries.
Then there is the nasty first law of thermodynamics that says you can’t get more out of a reaction then you put in. The reality is it takes more electric energy to split water then you get out burning hydrogen. Energy can’t be made, only released from a source. Science keeps getting in the way of all these brainy ideas.