A local columnist refers to all sorts of numbers, poll results and the liberal-thinking news media; however, such things do not change the fact that we do not have a democrat form of government — that is, a majority of one. Never mind so many who think otherwise. Our government is a constitutional republic, which means a government of laws and not men. California has tried letting voters decide with propositions. Sometimes there are more propositions on a ballot than there are candidates.

West Virginia citizens do not want abortion on demand. Our legislature, chosen by we the people, has decided the issue the constitutional republic way with nine months of debate.

Fred Friar is a Wayne County resident.

