Gov. Jim Justice reversed course last Wednesday on the possibility of a temporary suspension of the state’s gasoline tax, just two days after he himself raised the possibility of a special session of the Legislature to do just that.
“It’s completely dead,” Justice said.
The retail price of gasoline has risen steadily over the past year. In some parts of the state the $5 barrier has been breached. A year ago, it was less than $3 a gallon.
The idea of a fuel tax holiday has been raised before, and after Justice raised the possibility June 6, Democratic leadership in the Legislature endorsed it. At his news briefing June 8, Justice said he had raised the idea so he could hear thoughts from GOP legislative leadership because they had not yet spoken on the issue. After hearing their opposition to the idea Tuesday, Justice said he would drop it.
“It’s dead. It’s gone. That’s all there is to it. That situation is over,” Justice said after his own party killed the idea.
The rapid increase in the pump price of gasoline has many causes. Among them: the rising price of crude oil; the shutdown of several refineries in the past few years as COVID-19 restrictions curtailed travel and business activity, and the cost of restarting them; uncertainty in world crude oil markets since the Russian invasion of Ukraine; and the fact that refining companies are making a lot of money right now and don’t want to give it up.
The one thing all four of those contributing factors have in common is that they are all beyond the reach of the West Virginia Legislature to alter. A one-month fuel tax holiday won’t do much to help West Virginians in the long run, and in the short run its effectiveness would be minimal. The temporary 37.5-cent benefit wouldn’t bring pump prices down to where they were six weeks ago, and Mountain State residents soon would be back where they started. Forecasters expect these high prices to hang around for several months.
Even if the Legislature approved a tax holiday, there’s no way of knowing if retailers would honor it, given that they, too, are dealing with selling fuel while paying record high wholesale prices to refiners.
A tax holiday could have provided some relief for people straining to pay record-high fuel costs. A little help is better than none. Or it might have been a futile gesture.
The rising cost of fuel is one of several things driving inflation that is at a 40-year high. One-month tax holidays here and there may help a bit, but they do little to attack inflation itself.
State legislators are closer to their constituents than members of Congress are, but if there is anything that government can do to address the market conditions driving fuel prices, it will have to come from the federal level.