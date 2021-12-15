Ohio Valley University in Parkersburg is closing. The governing board of the school of about 170 students voted last week to shut down at the end of this semester. The vote came the day before the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission was scheduled to vote on a forced closure of the school.
As reported by HD Media’s Ryan Quinn, OVU, which has been in operation for about 60 years and is associated with the Churches of Christ, had been struggling financially for years.
In summer 2020, a multistate college accrediting agency called the Higher Learning Commission put the school on probation over its lack of resources.
The death blow may have come when a computer server problem prevented students and graduates from accessing their academic transcripts and the university was unable to correct the situation.
An unknown number of employees missed paychecks or hadn’t been paid at all since the server issue. The server issue also caused problems with providing federal financial aid to students.
The HEPC was scheduled to vote on revoking OVU’s right to award degrees and bar it from accepting new or returning students in the spring, effectively shutting it down.
Perhaps 170 students is too small a student body to operate a college. As with any other enterprise, a certain size is needed to stay afloat.
Small private colleges do serve a market niche. Some prospective students don’t want to attend a large state school such as Marshall University or West Virginia University. Others want something other than what a community and technical college offers, while others prefer the smaller campuses and student bodies that private schools offer.
Without state money flowing in, small private schools must rely on tuition and donations to stay in business. As tuition increases, today’s prospective students are doing their benefit-cost analyses of higher education. Private colleges and universities will need to show they provide benefits the bigger schools don’t.
That’s not to say state-supported schools are safe. The experience of West Virginia Institute of Technology, which was absorbed into WVU a few years ago, is one example of what could happen to other schools if investments in libraries, on-campus housing and classroom facilities are not comparable with the competition. Not only was Tech absorbed, but it was relocated from Montgomery to Beckley.
Tech uses the campus of the former Mountain State University, a private school that closed in 2013 after its own problems.
With the Baby Boom generation now in its retirement years, the market for higher education is getting tougher. Few people expect the small private college to go the way of the corner grocery, but small schools will face tough decisions.
There is a place for small schools in the higher education market in Appalachia, but keeping them in business could very well require a different business model than the one they have relied on in the past.